When Christopher Nolan said India has ‘one of the greatest film cultures in the world’, called this Indian film ‘one of the best ever made’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has an interesting relationship with India. Not only has he shot two of his films in the country, he also has a deep appreciation of Indian films. On his birthday, here’s a throwback to the time he said that India has ‘one of the greatest film cultures in the world.’

“In fact,” Nolan said during his 2018 visit to India, as per IANS, “that is one of the reasons why I am here in India, other than I believe in the cause (of saving celluloid film), is to meet more people from the Indian film industry and engage with the people from one of the greatest film cultures of the world... to learn more about it.” He added, “I have watched some Indian cinema, not enough though but enjoyed them very much. I want to watch more.”

During his visit, Nolan also did some reconnaissance work for his new film, Tenet. Nolan shot a significant portion of the film in Mumbai. Previously, the filmmaker had shot certain scenes of The Dark Knight Rises in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort.

During his India visit, Nolan met with Indian film industry luminaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh even took to Twitter to share a picture of his ‘fanboy moment’ with the acclaimed filmmaker.

Nolan also spoke about his love for Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali, and said, according to PTI, “I wanted to meet Indian filmmakers and learn more about India. I am looking forward to watching more Indian films in the future. I have had the pleasure of watching Ray’s Pather Panchali recently, which I hadn’t seen before. I think it is one of the best films ever made. It is an extraordinary piece of work. I am interested in learning more about Indian film industry and that is the reason why I came.”

Nolan’s connection to India will continue with Tenet, which, besides the Mumbai scenes, will also feature Indian actor Dimple Kapadia, and Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel.

