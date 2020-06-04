When Jennifer Aniston recalled her only meeting with Angelina Jolie, told her ‘Brad is so excited to be working with you’

Angelina Jolie has spent almost her entire professional life being a tabloid favourite, and on her 45th birthday, much of the discussion around her remains restricted to her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

While reports of Pitt reconnecting with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, make the rounds, let’s revisit the first interview that Aniston gave after their split -- a split that was partially blamed on Jolie. It was in this interview, given to Vanity Fair in 2006, that Aniston spoke about her only meeting with Jolie.

“It was on the lot of Friends—I pulled over and introduced myself,” Aniston recalled. “I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.’” And the rest is history. Pitt and Jolie got along so well while filming Mr & Mrs Smith, that he divorced Aniston and immediately began a relationship with Jolie.

“I don’t think he started an affair physically, but I think he was attracted to her,” Aniston’s Friends co-star Courteney Cox said in the same interview. “There was a connection, and he was honest about that with Jen. Most of the time, when people are attracted to other people, they don’t tell. At least he was honest about it. It was an attraction that he fought for a period of time.”

Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. He was with Jolie from 2006 to 2016, having married her in 2012. He has six children with Jolie, three of whom are adopted.

