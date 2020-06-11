When Robert Pattinson talked about ‘mindlessly hating’ Twilight movies, how they took his dignity

Actor Robert Pattinson is on his way to back to the mainstream with two major projects -- Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Playing the caped crusader comes with unimaginable fame and stardom but thankfully for Pattinson, he is accustomed to it.

At the beginning of his career, Pattinson enjoyed a fan-following so strong, he often spoke about hating all of it. He starred as the handsome teenage vampire Edward Cullen in the megahit Twilight franchise of five movies. While his fans could not get enough of him, Pattinson never shied away from expressing his dislike for his fandom and even the movies themselves.

In an interview around the time of the release of Breaking Dawn Part 2, he had said he would have hated the films had he not been a part of them. “I think I am a judgmental and cynical person who would just mindlessly hate it without having seen anything; I just think I’m a bad person,” he had said in an interview to Moviefone.

When speaking to Vanity Fair about the photoshoots he had to do to promote the films, he had said: “There’s nothing you can do about it. That’s the way it is. But it is weird being part of that, kind of representing something you don’t particularly like.” When he realised what he had said, he added, “God, I just really headbutted it.”

In another 2012 interview with WOIO, he was asked whether he’d stolen anything from the set to remember the time, he said, “My dignity.”

About his fans, he had said, “It does have an angle which is attached to something quite primal in girls. I guess people want it to define them, like, ‘I’m a Twilight fan.’ That’s crazy to me. I think people really just like being part of a crowd. There’s something just tremendously exciting about hyping yourself up to that level.”

But over the years, Pattinson has found it in himself to appreciate the films a bit more. He spoke to USA Today about it last year. “It’s a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool. I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there’s always people who get annoyed because it’s just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so late 2000s.’”

“People come up and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it’s just very warm memories,” he said.

