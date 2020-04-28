When Tom Cruise went ‘ballistic’ upon learning he’d have to share room with co-star

Actor Tom Cruise apparently wasn't exactly in a sharing mood when he started filming The Outsiders. According to Fox News, actor Rob Lowe made the revelation when he recently appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, where he opened up about working on the 1983 coming-of-age drama, in which Lowe starred as one of the Greasers, Sodapop Curtis, alongside Cruise, who played Steve Randle.

Lowe told Shepard that the Mission Impossible star couldn't keep it together upon learning he would be bunking with Lowe while filming the movie, which was directed by The Godfather filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

The 56-year-old actor explained to Shepard, "All of the LA people survived the LA auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version. So it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio [Estevez] and C Thomas Howell."

He recalled, "[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in, and Tom finds out that we're sharing a room and just goes ballistic." The pair worked side-by-side though, Lowe quipped to Shepard that Cruise simply knew his value and recalled the Top Gun star doing his own stunts early on his career.

Lowe said, "He ended up being the only one who could do a backflip. It is in the movie The Outsiders for no reason. He runs out of the house and does a backflip for no reason. Just to do it."

The movie had an ensemble cast, including Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, and Emilio Estevez, which Lowe believed fed into the huge chip the 57-year-old star-Cruise, kept on his proverbial shoulder.

Lowe said, "To me, what's great about the story is, there are certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history. And the notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in Endless Love and like the seventh lead in Taps could have that kind of like wherewithal."

Lowe then pressed on and praised Cruise adding that he was blown away by his acting chops. Lowe said, "I remember going, 'Wow, this guy is the real deal. I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can't argue with the results. He's had his eye on the ball since day one."

