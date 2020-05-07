Will Smith’s Bright 2 finds director in The Incredible Hulk’s Louis Leterrier

Sections
Louis Leterrier, known for directing The Incredible Hulk and Clash of the Titans, will helm Will Smith’s Bright 2.

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:53 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in Bright.

Director Louis Leterrier, known for The Incredible Hulk and Clash of the Titans, might direct the sequel of Will Smith's Bright.

Streaming giant Netflix is in talks with Leterrier, also known for Now You See Me and the Transporter series, to lend his touch to the fantasy actioner Bright 2, in which Smith and Joel Edgerton will be reprising their roles, reports variety.com.

 

The report also claimed that Netflix is "planning to begin shooting the sequel once it's able to start production" after the coronavirus pandemic. The script for Bright 2 is written by David Ayer and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a rewrite by TS Nowlin. Ayer directed the first part, which released in 2017.



Bright was an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day south Los Angeles. For Bright, Ayer picked up a story with modern day sensibilities set in the present day, but added mythological characters to give a fantastical touch to the story while addressing real issues.

Despite getting mixed response, Bright became one of Netflix's most streamed films. The streaming platform in 2018 announced plans to make a sequel but Ayer, best known for directing Suicide Squad, opted out of helming Bright 2.

