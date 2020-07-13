Will there be a sequel to Charlize Theron’s Old Guard? Director says ‘Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal’

Sections
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood and star Charlize Theron have teased a sequel to Netflix’s The Old Guard.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Luca Marinelli in a still from The Old Guard.

The new Netflix action film, The Old Guard, is all set for a sequel, according to director Gina Prince-Bythewood and star Charlize Theron. The film’s ending teases a continuation of the story, about a group of immortal mercenaries led by Theron’s Andy.

In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Prince-Bythewood said that she and writer Greg Rucka have a trilogy in mind. The film is based on the graphic novel series by Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez. “The graphic novel itself is a trilogy,” she said. “Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal, so if the audience is for it, I think we are as well.”

 

Speaking about the final scene, which teases a follow-up, the filmmaker told Collider, “It was part of the graphic novel, and I always loved it because I felt there would have been a hole, if it didn’t end the way it did. There’s always a fear because you don’t want to annoy an audience. I know how I feel when things are left open, but for me, we told the story. It does have a beginning, middle, and end. And then, there is a hint and a possibility of more, but that’s absolutely up to the audience. Greg has always envisioned this as a trilogy. I know where the story is going and it’s pretty dope. So, if the audience wants more, there’s certainly more story to tell.”



The second instalment of the comic series was released in conjunction with the film. Rucka told Looper, “There is a complete three-part story that can be told and, God willing if it’s a success, Netflix comes back and says, ‘Hey, let’s do it again.’ There’s more to tell, and there’s questions that we want to answer. But right now, I gotta tell you this: If this is all we get, I am going to be a very happy guy.”

Meanwhile, Theron told Total Film, “We went into this talking about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it’s definitely something that excites us.”

Netflix recently announced a follow-up to Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction, and will release The Kissing Booth 2 later this month. A sequel to To All the Boys has already been released.

