You totally missed this Avengers Endgame continuity error; watch Marvel fan’s shocked reaction to noticing it

A Marvel fan has spotted a continuity error in Avengers: Endgame, and shared a video of it on TikTok. The blockbuster superhero film recently completed its one-year anniversary.

The fan’s video, in which she performs a running commentary, has been shared on Twitter as well. The 40-second video shows the fan watching the film on her laptop, and narrating a continuity goof-up spotted by her.

The fan observes that in the film’s final battle sequence, it is established that Ant-Man and the Wasp are trying to hotwire a van, but some seconds later, when Black Panther is sprinting across the battlefield with the Infinity Gauntlet in his arms, Ant-Man (in his Giant-Man version) is seen in the background of the shot. “So if Ant-Man is in the van, why is he right there? What the f**k!”

One fan pointed out a similar error that happened in Avengers: Infinity War. They wrote, “Similar one was in Infinity War, with Okoye being in the battlefield and at the same time fighting that monster thing in the room where Vision was kept.” Another fan commented, “That movie is full of plot holes.”

Recently, Marvel Studios shared a hidden Easter Egg from the film, which visually established Tony Star/Iron Man as the ‘heart’ of the Avengers, through a piece of set design made to mirror his first arc reactor. Avengers: Endgame was released in April, 2019, and went on to become the highest grossing film of all time.

