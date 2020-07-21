Zack Snyder breaks silence on Robert Pattinson taking over as Batman from Ben Affleck

Director Zack Snyder, who is working on his cut of Justice League during quarantine, has said that he hasn’t seen the theatrical version of the film, and is very excited for Robert Pattinson and filmmaker Matt Reeves taking over Batman.

“You look at what Matt’s doing with Batman,” he told Beyond the Trailer in a new interview, and added, “And by the way I’m super excited about that; I think he’s an amazing filmmaker and I think it’s going to be great. And Robert’s cool, I just think it’s great. I’m a fan, so I’m excited.”

Snyder confirmed that he hasn’t seen the theatrical version of Justice League, a film that he is credited for having directed. Snyder was forced to depart the project because of a family tragedy, and was replaced by Joss Whedon (The Avengers). HBO Max afforded Snyder a shot at finishing his cut of the film, following sustained fan demand.

He continued, “I think really the big pressure on me is just for it [Justice League] to be exactly true to itself. And I know that sounds obvious but we as storytellers and as filmmakers a lot of times there’s a lot of different powers that push and move and change what you’re doing as you’re doing it. But I think with this process and this project, it really is an amazing opportunity just to, and what I think the fans want, is just a very pure and exact version of the movie.”

He said that his three films in the DC Extended Universe exist in a vacuum. “Frankly, the DC cinematic universe has branched like a tree and blossomed and grown in amazing and great ways. But for me, where [Justice League] falls, I believe that it really sort of represents its own path. It’s kind of separate now from the DC cinematic universe continuity. And I think that’s a good thing,” he said.

Both Reeves’ Batman and Snyder’s Justice League are slated for a 2021 release.

