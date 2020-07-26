Zack Snyder releases clip of Superman in black suit, says his Justice League version wont have single shot by Joss Whedon

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has made it clear that his version of 2018 superhero movie Justice League will completely be his own work. Warner Bros had recently announced that the original version of the movie, dubbed Snyder-cut by the DC Comics fans and filmed by the filmmaker prior to his departure, will debut on HBO Max in 2021.

During JusticeCon’s Spotlight on Zack Snyder panel on Saturday, the filmmaker shared a new footage of Henry Cavill’s Superman in a black suit.

He stressed that the movie will comprise of all the footage he filmed before his exit and will not feature a single shot from his successor Joss Whedon. “There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f***ing hard fact,” Snyder said.

“I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a second…Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release, which again, famously, I literally have never seen, would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein’s monster that you got in the theatre,” he added.

“Justice League” featured an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Snyder, who had previously helmed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, had left “Justice League” during the post-production due to a family tragedy.

The studio had then roped in Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole The Avengers and its follow-up Avengers: Age of Ultron, to oversee the post-production as well as the film’s reshoots.

However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office.

