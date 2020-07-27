Zack Snyder says he’d rather ‘set Justice League on fire’ than use a single shot filmed by Joss Whedon

Director Zack Snyder has said that he would rather destroy Justice League than use a single shot filmed by Joss Whedon in his upcoming director’s cut of the film. Whedon replaced Snyder on the DC superhero film after Snyder was forced to step down due to a personal tragedy. Officially, it was said that Snyder approved of Whedon stepping in, but in recent weeks, it has become clear that the two weren’t on the same page.

At JusticeCon, Snyder said unequivocally that he’d never use footage shot Whedon filmed in reshoots. “There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f***ing hard fact,” he said.

He added, “I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a second… Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release, which again, famously, I literally have never seen, would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein’s monster that you got in the theatre.”

Warner Bros announced recently that Snyder would be given the money and time to complete his version of the film, for a 2021 release on HBO Max. The theatrical cut of Justice League failed at the box office and received mixed-to-negative reviews.

Actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film, recently accused Whedon of unprofessional behaviour on the sets of the film. Other reports claimed that the filmmaker was dismissive of Snyder’s version.

