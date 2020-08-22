Zack Snyder throws shade on Joss Whedon, says a change made to Justice League ‘literally makes no sense’

Director Zack Snyder, who has been handed back the reins to his Justice League film, has said that a scene in the theatrical cut -- overseen by Joss Whedon -- ‘makes no sense’. The scene in question is the one in which Henry Cavill’s Superman looks at Ben Affleck’s Batman, and in a call-back to a line from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice asks him, “Do you bleed?”

A fan asked Snyder on the social media platform Vera if the scene will stay in his cut of Justice League, which is expected in 2021. Snyder replied, “Uh no that literally makes no sense.” In BvS, Batman asks Superman -- whom he perceives as a god on Earth -- the same question.

Snyder also revealed that Cyborg will not utter his catchphrase -- ‘booyah’ -- in his cut of the film. The catchphrase was a source of much controversy, as it was introduced during Whedon’s time on the film. Actor Ray Fisher, who has accused Whedon of unprofessional conduct on set, reportedly did not want to reduce his character to a catchphrase dropping stereotype.

Whedon took over from Snyder as director of reshoots and post-production after Snyder was forced to drop out of the film due to a personal tragedy. Whedon changed the tone of the film, replaced entire scenes, and brought Danny Elfman on board to record a new musical score.

Snyder had previously said that he would not be using a single shot filmed by Whedon in his cut of the film. “There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f***ing hard fact,” he said at JusticeCon.

Justice League was a box office disappointment, reportedly losing Warner Bros over $70 million. After years of fan pressure, it was announced earlier this year that Snyder would be given the opportunity to complete his cut of the film, which will be released on the HBO Max streaming service next year. A first trailer for the ‘Snyder Cut’ will be unveiled during the DC Fandome event this weekend.

