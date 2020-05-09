Hope we become better human beings now!

Actor-host Sushant Singh hopes that lessons learnt during lockdown and ongoing coronavirus phase will helps us become better human beings in future. “I hope we come out as better people and society which is more connected to nature and environment,” says the UPite over phone.

This crisis has made everyone introspect all what was happening, said the ‘Hate Story 2’ actor. “We need to reassess the economic structure which is in a bad shape due to lockdown. We need to ease transport, working from home must be promoted and we need to decentralise agencies so if God forbid such situation arises again then life doesn’t stop. I hope government, urban planners and environmentalists become more human-centric and environment friendly.”

The ‘Savdhaan India’ host is deeply concerned about sharp rise in domestic violence cases. “It has been ‘dhakha-chupa satya’ (hidden truth). In this period, these violent souls have become all frustrated and hyper active. I don’t understand how such incidents can be stopped but I strongly feel all police stations should have a dedicated wing for children and women related crime. Besides, cyber-crimes and hate crimes have also gone up. Globally we are uniting to fight a virus but unfortunately the ugly face of society has exposed. Instead of uniting we have miserably divided our society.”

Sushant was supposed to shoot for two web-series both of which have been indefinitely postponed.

The Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) honorary secretary says, “We have to learn to live with it as this virus is not going leave soon. Lockdown was just a first step to control the spread. I hope by September-October we devised methods and designed guidelines on how to shoot with the spread around. People are working on it and foreign unions are working on guidelines as we have to start work again — with or without vaccine.”

After Holi, he went to Hyderabad for day do to shoot for a film. He recalls, “I had to take a flight, be in crowded unit where touch can’t be avoided and eat outside food. It was really scary!”

He is spending lockdown time with family, “Thankfully, we all were in Mumbai, my daughter left her hostel as soon the lockdown was announced. So presently my entire family is home and ‘Mil-baat kar sab kaam kar rahe hain.’ Earlier, too I used to help my wife with household chores so it’s nothing new but the good part is the kids are there supporting us. It’s a good time to bond and also test our limits of ‘shehensheelta’ (patience). This way we have learnt to appreciate homemakers who live their lives for home and family.”