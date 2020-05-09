Sections

Hope we become better human beings now!

Actor-host Sushant Singh hopes that lessons learnt during lockdown and ongoing coronavirus phase will helps us become better human beings in future. “I hope we come out as better people and...

Updated: May 09, 2020 01:09 IST

By Deep Saxena,

Sushant Singh

Actor-host Sushant Singh hopes that lessons learnt during lockdown and ongoing coronavirus phase will helps us become better human beings in future. “I hope we come out as better people and society which is more connected to nature and environment,” says the UPite over phone.

This crisis has made everyone introspect all what was happening, said the ‘Hate Story 2’ actor. “We need to reassess the economic structure which is in a bad shape due to lockdown. We need to ease transport, working from home must be promoted and we need to decentralise agencies so if God forbid such situation arises again then life doesn’t stop. I hope government, urban planners and environmentalists become more human-centric and environment friendly.”

The ‘Savdhaan India’ host is deeply concerned about sharp rise in domestic violence cases. “It has been ‘dhakha-chupa satya’ (hidden truth). In this period, these violent souls have become all frustrated and hyper active. I don’t understand how such incidents can be stopped but I strongly feel all police stations should have a dedicated wing for children and women related crime. Besides, cyber-crimes and hate crimes have also gone up. Globally we are uniting to fight a virus but unfortunately the ugly face of society has exposed. Instead of uniting we have miserably divided our society.”

Sushant was supposed to shoot for two web-series both of which have been indefinitely postponed.



The Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) honorary secretary says, “We have to learn to live with it as this virus is not going leave soon. Lockdown was just a first step to control the spread. I hope by September-October we devised methods and designed guidelines on how to shoot with the spread around. People are working on it and foreign unions are working on guidelines as we have to start work again — with or without vaccine.”

After Holi, he went to Hyderabad for day do to shoot for a film. He recalls, “I had to take a flight, be in crowded unit where touch can’t be avoided and eat outside food. It was really scary!”

He is spending lockdown time with family, “Thankfully, we all were in Mumbai, my daughter left her hostel as soon the lockdown was announced. So presently my entire family is home and ‘Mil-baat kar sab kaam kar rahe hain.’ Earlier, too I used to help my wife with household chores so it’s nothing new but the good part is the kids are there supporting us. It’s a good time to bond and also test our limits of ‘shehensheelta’ (patience). This way we have learnt to appreciate homemakers who live their lives for home and family.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
May 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
May 09, 2020 01:08 IST
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
May 09, 2020 00:35 IST
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
May 09, 2020 01:14 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: In the blazing summer, the amaltas blooms... and so does the gulmohar
May 09, 2020 02:35 IST
Ludhiana their karmabhoomi, migrants say they will return
May 09, 2020 02:31 IST
SIT formed to look into liquor sale during lockdown: Vij
May 09, 2020 02:28 IST
Arguments between BJP Zila Mahamantri and Hansi SDM go viral on social media
May 09, 2020 02:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.