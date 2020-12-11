Veteran actor Raza Murad distributed the certificates to the outstanding students of Class 12 who passed out in the 2019-20 academic session

Actor Raza Murad visits HPS, Samalka

Veteran actor Raza Murad visited Heera Public School (HPS), Samalka. School chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar Vats and vice principal Talat Parveen welcomed the distinguished guest and hailed the influence of a great personality.

An honest, humble, caring and loving person, Murad spent his precious time with the school’s staff members to make their time memorable with his friendly presence.

He distributed the certificates to the outstanding students of Class 12 who passed out in the 2019-20 academic session. His overall personality and especially his impressive style of communicating dialogue with his crispy voice makes him totally different from other actors who are in the film industry. He was honoured by the school management with a memento and shawl.

DLDAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, conducts webinar

To inculcate a culture of learning and help the students adapt to technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of things (IoT), DLDAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, in collaboration with University of South Wales, United Kingdom, organized ADVANTECH, a webinar on the future of computing with AI and IoT.

The keynote speakers were Shaily Jain (Course Leader-MSc, AI and lecturer, computer science at University of South Wales, United Kingdom) and Mayank Aggarwal (IoT and Embedded Systems Architect) shed light on these two future technologies. Shaily talked about the concepts of Deep Learning and the use of Python language for implementing AI in daily life while Mayank spoke about the various examples of IoT-enabled devices that we use in our lives.

He also told about how a home automation system works and is IoT enabled. Milestones in the ATL journey of the school were also showcased by the students.

The webinar was witnessed and appreciated by the parents, teachers and the students of the school and outside. Principal Reena Rajpal, the mentor and guiding force behind this event, appreciated the speakers and motivated team ATL for future endeavors.

The world is at the beginning of the golden age of AI and IOT. AI is the most exciting and innovative development in digital technology. Recent developments have already led to inventions that previously lived in the realm of science fiction only.