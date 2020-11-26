Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, conducts mega art festival

Ahlcon Arts 2020, which was graced by many dignitaries including Ahlcon Schools director Ashok K Pandey (top right) , comprised 11 competitions in various segments

Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, celebrated its national-level mega art festival titled Ahlcon Arts 2020 on a virtual platform under the guidance of principal Dr. Deepak Raj Singh Bisht. The programme was organised by the school’s Art Club in collaboration with other clubs like the Cultural, Home Science and Photography. The programme was graced by the presence of Ahlcon Schools president Bikramjit Ahluwalia and director Dr Ashok K Pandey. The chief of the event was celebrated flutist Shri Chetan Joshi.

The event began with the invocation of Goddess Durga, followed by a musical rendition dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. School head boy Anubhab Sahoo, who is also the president of the Art Club, formally greeted the gathering with a warm welcome.

Thereafter Dr Bisht addressed the gathering with his motivational words and warm appreciation of the prize winners.

A short video prepared by Deepanshu, a student, received loads of appreciation as it truly encapsulated the true spirit of the journey of Ahlcon Arts.

This year, the mega event comprised 11 creative competitions in various segments the results of which were declared during the virtual award ceremony. A vocal presentation and a tabla recital by two students namely Anshul Prateek Prabhu and Kabir Oberoi won the hearts of the audience.

Dr. Pandey praised and congratualted the participants and prize winners of the competition. The highlight of the whole event was the words of wisdom by the chief guest, who enthralled the audience with his mesmerising flute performance.

The gracious presence of the Ahlcon Schools president and his blessings added an extra spark to the entire ceremony. Ahlcon Arts was a tremendous success even though it was conducted virtually amid the Covid-19 pandemic.