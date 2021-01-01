Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HT School / Amity International pupils learn entrepreneurial skills

Amity International pupils learn entrepreneurial skills

The primary grade learners of Amity International School, Mohali, learnt entrepreneurial skills during a ‘Shopping spree activity’ conducted in the virtual classes.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:50 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The primary grade learners of Amity International School, Mohali, learnt entrepreneurial skills during a ‘Shopping spree activity’ conducted in the virtual classes.

The students set up their shops with rate cards and put price tags on objects they intended to sell. They also made pseudo wallets for themselves using different denominations of the currency.

The children enjoyed describing and selling their objects to their friends and applied mathematical skills for monetary transactions. They even understood the importance of money and budgeting.

Principal Urvashi Kakkar emphasised the importance of entrepreneurial skills.



Saupin’s student to participate in national-level drawing contest

Panchkula : Apurva Sharma of Class 8 of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, exhibited exceptional artistic talent in CAF-Challenge of Cities 2020, an online drawing contest. She got grade A for her drawings on the topics: ‘My ambition’ and ‘Once Upon a Time’ in the state-level contest and got selected to participate at the national level. Principal Jayeta Auddy congratulated her for her outstanding achievement and wished her luck for the national-level contest.

Art integrated exhibition held

Chandigarh : ‘MAITRI’, an art integrated exhibition in collaboration with partner UT Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was organised on the portals of DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, under CBSE’s ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ initiative.

The school premises were vibrant with a plethora of colourful charts, working models, personified personalities, musical and tribal dances.

It was a peep into the cultural heritage and values of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

School chairman RC Jeewan, manager Madhu Bahl, and cluster head Jaskiran Harika applauded the artistic efforts of students and teachers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain, tally reaches 29
Kriti reveals New Year resolution, will write her thoughts in a journal
by HT Entertainment Desk
Goa’s decision to not impose night curfew keeps New Year party going
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Iran commander vows ‘resistance’ a year after Soleimani killing
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.