Andheri school kids show the way to a healthy heart

Students of the primary section of Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (West), participated in the World Heart Day awareness programme recently. The aim behind the event, held online, was to create health awareness by encouraging students to make lifestyle changes and promoting knowledge about the ways to protect the heart.

On the occasion, the teachers of Class 1 to Class 5 informed the students about eating healthy, staying active and exercising to maintain a healthy heart.

Students of Class 4 and Class 5 wrote about how they can take care of the heart. Students of different classes participated in a poster-making activity on themes such as say no to junk food and food and following a healthy diet.

Tiny tots of SoBo school create ‘wealth from waste’

Students of St Mary’s School (ICSE), Mazagaon, created useful items from waste.

Mumbai : In order to inculcate awareness to protect the environment from an early age, the kindergarten section of St Mary’s School (ICSE), Mazagaon, had organised an ‘Environment Awareness Week’. A story was read out to the students and they were shown informative videos during the week to inculcate the value of care for nature. This culminated with an online parent -child activity, ‘Best Out of Waste’, which emphasised the importance of recycling and reusing goods. The kindergarten students came up with creative ideas to recycle waste such as plastic bottles, pistachio shells, old newspapers and cloth, straws, cardboard by turning them into wall hangings, photo frames, cloth masks, paper bags, vases, planters, paper toys and pen stands. The students were also encouraged to speak few words on the activity.

A mark of tribute to Hindi

Bunts Sangha’s SM Shetty High School and Junior College, Powai, conducted the celebrations online. Several activities were organised to promote Hindi.

Mumbai : Bunts Sangha’s SM Shetty High School and Junior College, Powai, celebrated Hindi Diwas virtually this year. Students were given an opportunity to exhibit their love and reverence for Hindi not only as a language, but also as a medium of expression. The celebration commenced with prayers to Goddess Saraswati by school’s music teacher Vinayak Lalit. Two students, Akshat and Sameena, compered the programme. A student, Om Lohot, expressed his views on the importance of Hindi Diwas and highlighted that Hindi is just not a language, but a vibrant culture.

The head of the Hindi department, Rajendra Gaikwad, introduced and welcomed the chief guest of the programme, Dr Archana Dubey. Humorous Hindi poetries were recited during the Hasya Sabha event. Two students, Rachit Jha and Akshat Jain, performed a short act on Muhavarein.

The journey of the Hindi language was described by Ranjana Singh through a presentation titled ‘Main Hindi Hoon….’ The students of Class 6 sang a song, Hindi bhasha, rashtra ki bhasha on the occasion.

Dubey then expressed her views and guided the students on appreciating the language as a medium of expression. The school’s principal, Seema Sabhlok, also shared her insights on the same. The celebration ended with the singing of Vande Mataram. The programme was conducted under the guidance of school vice-principal Reshma Rao.

‘Realised that I liked to cook

Immanuel Coelho

At the very onset of this pandemic, I was happy that I had an extended holiday. I could continue to sleep longer without worrying about waking up early and rushing to school. My routine was to eat, play, and watch movies. Life seemed happy. However, a month passed in the blink of an eye.

Then things suddenly changed. I began missing my friends and my favourite sport football. Though I could see my friends, virtually, I desired to meet them too.

As the second stage of lockdown began, our school started online classes at eight in the morning until 1pm. Sitting in front of a screen for such long hours was a novel experience. I had some time kept aside to play on my PS4. In the evening, I would go out for some fresh air and then play carrom with my family and watch TV.

The third stage of the lockdown brought another change in my daily routine. I had some add-on duties. I had to sweep and mop my home. At this point, out of sheer boredom, I tried my hands at cooking and met with instant success. My dishes turned out to be delicious. My passion for cooking developed, thanks to the recipes of the famous chef Gordon Ramsey on YouTube. I am grateful that I got a chance to develop a new skill. My family encourages me to pursue my new-found talent and I look forward to churning out new dishes.

(The contributor, Immanuel Coelho, is a student of Class 9, St Mary’s School (ICSE), Mazagaon)