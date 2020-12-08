Apeejay School, Pitampura, organises Annual Appreciation Day with all zeal

The highlight of the cultural programme was a play titled At The Bend in which the students showcased their talent

Appreciation Day at Apeejay School, Pitampura

Apeejay School, Pitampura, organised its first-ever virtual Annual Appreciation and Cultural Evening amidst great zing and exuberance. The chief goest for that occasion was Sanjay Singh (IPS), special commissioner of police, New Delhi, while the guest of honour was Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education. A number of dignitaries and distinguished members of the Apeejay Education Society graced the occsion. School principal Veena Goel welcomed the guests. Thereafter the principal addressed the gathering and presented the school report which gave a glimpse of major events and achievements of the schools.

She also read the message from Madam Sushma Paul Berlia, co-promoter and president, Apeejay Stya and Svran Group; chairperson, Apeejay Education Society; co-founder and chancellor, Apeejay Stya University; and chairperson, Apeejay Stya Education Research Foundation. After the audio-visual presentation, meritorious students were felicitated for excellent performances in academics as well as co-curricular activities in the prize distribution ceremony. The inspiring words of the chief guest were a real motivation for all. He said that respect, honesty and passion are the qualities the children need to imbibe.

The CBSE Controller of Examinations praised the efforts of the school and teachers for carrying out the online teaching meticulously and assured that everything would be done keeping in mind the interest of the students.

The school orchestra set the tempo for the programme a scintillating performance. The highlight of the cultural programme was At The Bend, a play in which children showcased their talent from the comforts of their homes. It was an exemplary performance of the use of technology. The theme of the play was how the human race, which was showcased as the child of the Sun and the Earth, has always looked after its greed and has shredded Mother Earth. In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, they laid emphasis upon the need to start thinking about ways to protect Earth. The play ended on a positive note with a message to brush away doubts, bring in hopefulness in heaps, to be good stewards of the Earth and believe that together there can be a better world. The vote of thanks was proposed by vice principal Dr. Sujeet Masih. The programme ended with the school song sung by the school choir.

DPS, Noida, conducts online project on national symbols

Delhi Public School (DPS), Noida, conducted an integrated online project titled National Symbols for the students. The project was undertaken as part of accreditation for the International School Award by the British Council.

The main aim of the project was to help the young students understand the importance of the national symbols. It was a step towards making them more informed individuals.

The project also included a comparative study of learning and understanding the rich culture and heritage of India with three other countries namely -- Japan, England and Sri Lanka. Subjects like English language and literature, mathematics and environmental studies were woven together with a common theme titled ‘The National Symbols of Four Countries’, thereby highlighting their listening, reading, writing and speaking capabilities. The students got an opportunity to exercise their origami, drawing, colouring and painting skills through that project. The event gave a hands-on approach to the students in learning the importance of national symbols for a country and their duty towards respecting it to ensure harmonious coexistence.

This initiative was highly appreciated by the parents of the students. They acknowledged the smooth execution of the online project and the efforts put in by the school in ensuring a conducive learning session.

DPS, Gurugram conducts IUMUN e- Conference 2020

Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurugram, organised the fifth edition of the prestigious International Utopia Model United Nations (IUMUN) e-Conference on a virtual platform. That event was attended by over 200 students from 20 schools from India and UAE. The theme was ‘Be Your Own Light’ which sought to keep the spirit of hope alive in the hearts of one and all even in the middle of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The school’s director-principal Aditi Misra inaugurated the event and shared thoughts on the importance of keeping the spirit of perseverance and courage alive in these unprecedented times.

The conference had seven unique committees with agendas addressing international issues. While four committees focused on the UN to include UN General Assembly, UN Security Council, UN Human Rights Council and the UN Environment Programme, the others deliberated on the All India Political Parties Meet, the White House Situation Room and the African Union.

Misra congratulated the students and teachers for organising an event of such magnitude on an online platform. The event, meticulously organised by the secretariat and the organising committees, lived up to everyone’s expectations. The delegates took part in the event with full enthusiasm. They will now carry forward the same kind of passion to make the world a better place to live in.

Suraj Bhan DAVPS, Vasant Vihar, hosts 5-day learning programme

The students of Suraj Bhan DAV Public School, Vasant Vihar, took part in a five-day project-based learning programme along with the students of Meisei Gakuen High School, Japan, Sk St Patrick School, Malaysia, and Practical School System ‘O’ level Campus, Pakistan. Around 200 students and teachers took part in the event which was organised by With The World, a Japanese education company. The main objective of the programme was to discuss some of the social problems which are also part of United Nation’s Social Development Goals and a students’ cultural exchange programme. On that occasion, the students showcased Power Point presentations, videos and images while discussing various social problems. “Development of life skills and values is a major goal of education. Through this programme students were able to develop and display a sense of responsibility, ownership of their work,,” said Savitri Joshi of the host school.

Mr. Kondo of the Meisei Junior High and Senior High School said, “All of my students enjoyed this programme and were excited to make friends with those who lived in foreign countries. They seemed to grow up in just five days through this programme.”

Zara Umar, the teacher from Practical School System O level Campus, said , “My students have learned the importance of digitalisation and understood the importance of distant learning using digital gadgets. They are more confident and active to participate in such activities.”

Nirmaladevi Kandasamy, the teacher from Malaysia, said, “My students really enjoyed the sessions and learnt about other people’s culture as well as social issues in other countries.”