APPRECIATION DAY AT APEEJAY, PANCHSHEEL PARK

Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, celebrated its annual appreciation day titled Virtually Yours. The event was a blend of innovation in technology and creative skill. The chief gues was Dr. Neha Jain, IAS, assistant commissioner and sub-divisional magistrate. Hitesh Kewalya, well known script writer, director, recipient of Filmfare award and also a proud alumnus, joined the celebrations as the guest of honour. Another alumnus Vishal Kaul, business head, PepsiCo India and South East Asia, also marked his presence as a special guest.

The event saw a melange of ideas resonating through various artistic and aesthetic skills. Enactment of poetry, blending artwork on canvas with poetry, instrumental music strung to Raag Bhoopali, melodious school choir singing the water anthem, soul stirring Maula Mere Maula and dance on Rabindra Sangeet were the major highlights of the programme.

School principal Ritu Mehta in her annual report highlighted the astounding achievements of the school students in various fields and how the school had retained its top slot position in the field of academic and co -curricular activities. Prizes for academic achievers and meritorious students in all activities were announced. Dr. Jain was welcomed by vice principal Shalini Agarwal. The chief guest in her address to the participants appreciated the students’ efforts and their talent.

In her inspirational speech, she highlighted the importance of failures in life and said failures are best teachers. Both Kewalya and Kaul, were welcomed vice principal Neha Hansuka. The culmination of the programme echoed the idea that the celebrations are a hope for a better tomorrow.

It lived up to the spirit of New Year bringing new hope specially after the unprecedented year of despair due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This was followed by a vote of thanks and the school song. The event lived up to the school motto of ‘Soaring High Is My Nature’.

HMS, PUNJABI BAGH, MARCHES ON DIGITAL PATH

‘Together we can’ -- moving ahead with this thought, , the teaching fraternity of Hansraj Model School (HMS), Punjabi Bagh, felt a sense of achievement after it not only successfully shifted from classroom teaching to digital education during the Covid-19 pandemic period but also tackled the problems of the students who were confined to their homes.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left everybody perplexed. In these challenging times, the education sector successfully adapted to online teaching. Nudged and pushed by circumstances, the teachers learned by trial and error. They successfully moved ahead on this novel digitalized mission but after introspecting into how they approached the road never travelled before, they realized that they had faltered in touching the souls of the secluded students who were all of a sudden confined to their homes.

In their efforts to deliver digitally, they focused on the curriculum but somewhere forgot that the emotional setback that the students were going through had to be tackled. After conscious efforts, they got a respite in Rapport Building Sessions conceptualized and initiated by principal Heemal H Bhat. They broke up classes into smaller groups for better interaction and personalized touch.

Other than talking about syllabus, they touched everybody’s pulse, discussing, sharing, rejoicing, understanding each other, solving students’ concerns and finding solutions.

They started evolving as emotionally-connected social beings who were compassionate, tolerant and accepting. Building relations eventually took the shape of their activities twice a week at the primary level and once a week for higher classes.

Life-centric learning has exposed the students to the concept of ‘giving back to society’ and imbibing the values of integrity and respect for all. The students, parents and teachers are co-learners now where the students are put on a higher pedestal in this education pyramid. The change that the world is experiencing now will stay forever and reshape the entire pedagogical structure. A beginning has been made. The caterpillar is coming out of its shell.

RYAN INTERNATIONAL, GURUGRAM, ORGANISES INVESTITURE CEREMONY

Upholding the visionary ideals of its chairman Dr. A.F Pinto, Ryan International School, Sector 31, Gurugram, organised the virtual investiture ceremony for the newly-elected council members amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The day commenced with the Lord’s prayer, reading of Bible and a special prayer for all the members who are ready to take the responsibility.

The prayer service is an integral part of Ryan culture. The esteemed guest for that occasion was GK Bhatnagar, president of Sudha Society. The guests and the participants were welcomed by linguistically diverse Ryanites in three different languages. Students’ parents also participated in that event. The school always motivates its students towards acquiring knowledge and equipping them to become the dynamic leaders of the society. The Ryanites are not only provided with regular academics of utmost excellence but also inculcated with values of critical thinking and social awareness.

We, here at Ryan, believe in rejuvenating the young minds through a harmonious synthesis of academics and co-curricular activities. Dr Pinto stated, “A nation is known by its people who are known by their skills and culture”. Our endeavour is to nurture global citizens and provide a conducive learning environment in all aspects.

At Ryan, we nurture the young minds with the seeds of awareness, values and ethics. The officially elected members were encouraged with the values of leadership qualities, self reliance and dedication. To help the students feel the sense of responsibility and keep the tradition of the institution alive, new members of the prefectorial body were conferred with the scarves and badges by the guest.

All of them took the oath and pledged to work collectively for the betterment of the school and the society. The school president updated everyone with the achievements and the work conducted by the cabinet members in academic year 2019- 2020 and motivated all to follow the same path of success in near future. The students were ignited with the motivational thoughts expressed by the esteemed guest. It was a solemn ceremony wherein the school head invested the new appointees with their position of authority.

School Head N. Geeta Srinivasa congratulated the newly-appointed student leaders after they pledged to maintain fairness in judgment. Srinivasa said that the primary objective of school education is to prepare students for the future. She also extended her heartfelt gratitude towards the guests and parents for sparing their precious time to take part in the event.