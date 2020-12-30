Christmas celebrations

SDP School

Ludhiana The students of SDP Senior Secondary School, Hazuri Road, Ludhiana, presented Christmas carols, poems, and views on the festival. Balraj Kumar Bhasin, president, SDP Sabha (regd) and SDP institutions, and principal Jasveer Singh Chauhan wished all staff members and students.

HVM Convent

Ludhiana HVM Convent Senior Secondary School celebrated Christmas eve on campus. A special assembly was conducted wherein students sang carols, songs, and speeches. Children dressed as Santa Claus, fairies, and snowmen. They also showcased their decorations. They spoke about the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of caring and sharing.

BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue

Ludhiana BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, held a virtual Christmas party. Students and teachers were dressed in red and white. Children saw their classrooms decorated with Christmas trees, bells, balloons, and festoons. Parents made dishes for their wards.

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road

Ludhiana BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, made Santa Claus and snowmen during a craft activity. Teachers sang carols and hymns. Principal DP Guleria greeted everyone and urged the students to follow the path of truth and kindness. Students enacted a nativity play highlighting the spirit of Christmas. The celebration ended with the national anthem.

Green Land

Ludhiana Tiny tots of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School dressed as Santas and fairies. They sang carols and baked Christmas cakes to wish their teachers and classmates. Principal Baldeep Pandher congratulated the students for putting up an incredible show.

Lakewood School

Ludhiana The Lakewood School organised a Christmas chariot drive wherein Santa distributed gifts to people and spread the message of unity and love. Everyone took selfies with Santa.

Atam Devki Niketan kids shine in inter-school contest

Ludhiana The students of Atam Devki Niketan, Kidwai Nagar, participated in AAYAM-2020, an inter-school competition organised by HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar, and bagged seven prizes in various events. Kim Sachdeva and Ramit Dem bagged second and third prize in ‘Speak Openly & Debate Honestly’. Dhruv Garg won the first prize in ‘Mind Boggler-Crossword’. Kirpanoor and Gaganjot Singh bagged the second prize in the poster making contest. Ankita Sharma stood second in the science innovation challenge. Isha secured the third position in the dance contest.

BVM, USN observes National Consumer Day

Ludhiana Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, observed National Consumer Day. PGT Reena Khurana (PGT) apprised everyone of the significance of the day virtually. She spoke about the responsibilities, rights, and duties of consumers. Archit Jain, a Class 11 commerce student, gave a PowerPoint presentation.

Seminar on cyber crime held

Ludhiana A seminar on cyber crime and traffic rules was organized at Doon Valley Cambridge School, Zira. ASI Lakhvir Singh and ASI Gurmaj Singh spread awareness on both among the students.

Alumni meet at Sat Paul Mittal School

Ludhiana Sat Paul Mittal organized a virtual alumni meet. As many as 500 alumni attended the event. Bipin Gupta, the vice-chairman, governing council, Sat Paul Mittal School, inaugurated the function and welcomed the participants. A nostalgia quiz was organised for the alumni.

GNKCW girl ranks fifth in PU’s MA English fourth semester exam

Ludhiana Students of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, brought laurels to the college by achieving various positions in the MA English fourth semester examination. Manpreet Kaur got fifth position in varsity securing 71%.

College general secretary Gurvinder Singh and principal Maninder Kaur congratulated the students.

Devki Devi student bags 6th position in Hindi exam

Ludhiana The students of Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women performed well in the MA Hindi fourth semester exams. Gurdish Kaur bagged sixth position in Panjab University by securing 82.25% marks. Sarita Bahl, principal of the college, congratulated the students.

GTB National College, Dakha signs MoU with DSB Edu Tech

Ludhiana GTB National College, Dakha, entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Jalandhar-based firm which specialises in providing internship, job placements, industrial visits, and skill development to students. Kumar Shalya signed the MOU on behalf of DSB Edu Tech. Principal Avtar Singh informed that this agreement will help the students who belong to rural areas approach the job market in a professional manner.

Webinar on importance of cultural activities held

Ludhiana Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised a webinar on ‘Importance of cultural Activities for youth’ by Nirmal Jaura, director of youth welfare department, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Jaura talked about how participating in various cultural activities helped in the personality development as well as improvement in decision making of the students. He also informed about the 65 cultural activities hosted by the university. He spoke about the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur and his sacrifices.

Arya College student tops PGDMM second semester exam

Ludhiana Students of Arya College bagged six university positions in the PGDMM second semester examination conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. Chhavi topped the university by securing 95.11% marks, Amanjot stood second by securing 94.77% marks and Megha Goyal secured the third position by scoring 91.44% marks. Arshdeep Singh, Tamanna and Richa secured the fourth, sixth and tenth position. The department achieved 100% result with all students securing more than 75% marks.

KCW organised Webinar on NEP 2020 in the context ofTeacher Education

The Department of Education of KCW Sidhwan Khurd under the aegis of Shri Guru Hargobind Ujjagar Hari Trust organised one day Webinar on “National Education Policy 2020 in the context of Teacher Education.” The Resource person of the webinar was Kuldeep Singh (Department of Education and Community Services, Punjabi University, Patiala. The College Principal, Rajwinder Kaur Hundal accorded a formal welcome to the resource person. Kuldeep Singh emphasized on multi-disciplinary and online courses. He exhorted the teachers to update their technical knowledge. He also expressed his views on history of Teacher Education and different commissions. There was question answer session also and resource person cleared the doubts. Prof. Bhagwant Kaur proposed the vote of thanks. More than 50 participants attended the Webinar.

Webinar on ‘Penetration Testing’ organised by Kamla Lohtia S.D. College

A webinar on ‘Penetration Testing’ was organised by Kamla Lohtia S.D. College, Ludhiana by thePG Department of Computer Science today. Anshu Aneja, Director, Ansh Infotech, Ludhiana was the key speaker. The webinar focussed around apprising the IT students with the concept of Penetration Testing (also known as Pen testing or ethical hacking), which is an authorized simulated practice of testing a computer system, network or web application to find security vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit. Elaborating the concept, Aneja along with Mohit, Security Analyst, Ansh Infotech, gave a practical demonstration and explained the whole process of Penetration testing.

Aneja also highlighted various related career options such as Bug Bounty Hunter, Pen Tester and Security analyst and also apprised the students about various emerging areas in the field of IT like Full Stack Web Development, Data Science, Cloud Computing, IOT (Internet of Things), etc and described them as essential for exploring new job avenues. Principal Dr. Rajesh Kumar Marwaha described Penetration Testing as essential for establishing the efficacy and security of the IT infrastructure, hardware and software in the organizations and expressed it as much relevant for the youth as a new career building platform as well.