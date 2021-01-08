Basava International, Dwarka, marches ahead on digital path

Principal Dr. Manimala Roy ( in pic) chose the topic of the symposium -- Digital Learning: An Equaliser or a Divider in the Time of the Pandemic

The uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have never acted as a deterrent to the resolve and grit of the Basava family. Despite many hurdles along the path, Basava International School, Dwarka, has surged forward in the academic session with its virtual classes and events.

One such event was the special assembly which comprised a virtual NCC parade, patriotic speeches, songs and colourful dances. All these evoked the imagery of a deep-rooted vibrant culture that prevails in our country. The students, who are the netizens of the 21st century, showcased their message of patriotism through a short movie.

The thought of awakening a new India was versed through a short Hindi poem. The webinar culminated with a reverential salute to each and every patriot and citizen who contributed towards independence movement of India.

The investiture ceremony was conducted online with great enthusiasm. The newly-elected student council members were felicitated during that ceremony. The school’s online periodical titled OPA was launched at the end of the event.

This event was graced by the presence of the honourable chief guest, Wing Commander Kunal Girme, Commanding Officer, No 2 Delhi Air Sqn, NCC.

In addition, a virtual science exhibition was also organised by the school’s science department to celebrate the World Students Day and also to honour former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.

The students of the middle school showcased their creativity on the theme ‘Kindle the light’.

The audience was informed about the use of solar energy. A PowerPoint presentation of the holiday homework by the middle school students displayed their creative skills. The young student scientists of Atal Tinkering Lab inspired the audience with their innovations to foster solutions to community problems.

Another presentation made by the students focused on spreading awareness about the ozone layer.

It was part of the World Ozone Day celebrations. Bal Utsav Ram Leela Samity, Dwarka, helped the school showcase its extraordinary talent in an activity named Sampoorn Bal Ram Leela – Marathon 2020.

In addition, the Sankalp Sahodaya inter-school symposium titled The Quest was conducted virtually by the school’s student council members.

The topic for the symposium was -- Digital Learning: An Equalizer or a Divider in the Time of the Pandemic?. The topic was chosen by principal Dr. Manimala Roy.

Seventeen schools from Delhi took part in that event wherein they shared their views about the present scenario with the help of case studies. The chief guest of the event was Chandra Bhushan Sharma, a professor of education at the School of Education, IGNOU, New Delhi.

The jury members included Sakshi Jain, an entrepreneur (who started Insperante Arts and Designs), CP Ghosal, former teacher of English at The Oriental Seminary, Kolkata, and Mr Malay Kumar Chakraborty, founder and president of Pahal Social Organisation.

The Basava online periodical OPA’s second edition release was organized as a literary event which was graced by all the eminent principals of KLE Society. Preeti Dodwad, coordinator of KLE schools, was the chief guest of that event.