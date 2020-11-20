Sections
Home / HT School / Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Bharti Public School (BPS), Mayur Vihar Phase 3, observed the Vigilance Awareness Week 2020 during which a series of programmes were organised to create social awareness among the students on the theme ‘Vigilant India Prosperous India’

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:38 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Students took part in various kinds of activities during the event.

Bharti Public School (BPS), Mayur Vihar Phase 3, observed the Vigilance Awareness Week 2020 during which a series of programmes were organised to create social awareness among the students on the theme ‘Vigilant India Prosperous India’. In addition, a special virtual assembly was also conducted to sensitize students about the various wrong practices and how one should be vigilant.

The school organised several activities at different levels to create awareness through electronic mode. The students of Classes 10 to 12 took part in those activities with all zeal. Principal Shalini Sabarwal, staff members and students took e- integrity pledge through electronic mode Google Meet/ Cisco Webex.

The students of Class 10 took part in poster making and slogan writing activities. The Class 11 students also participated in poster making activity and recited a self-composed poem related to anti corruption . The students of Class 12 students prepared a PPT, gave speeches, expressed their views and suggestions to put an end to existing corruption in the system. The objective of the event was to stop corruption in future and make the students honest and responsible citizens and to promote transparency, accountability and integrity in public life.

