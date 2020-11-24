Book Review: ‘It will inspire young girls who wish to become entrepreneurs’

Girl code

Author: Cara Alwill Leyba

‘Girl Code: Unlocking the Secrets to Success, Sanity and Happiness for the Female Entrepreneur’ written by life coach and motivational speaker Cara Alwill Lyeba is an amazing book for young female entrepreneurs. This book deals with the challenges we generally face after starting a business.

In this book, Lyeba has mentioned 9 interviews of different business women, their challenges and how they overcame their fear. All the people interviewed were earlier living a dull life but some events changed their lives upside down, making them successful business entrepreneurs. The part that I liked most was her talking about how to overcome your fear and turn your envy into inspiration. Talking about envy, she says there are two types of envy -- malicious and benign. Malicious is a bitter envy and nasty whereas benign is important for aspirational aspect. This book also talks about making friends rather than living alone. It is really motivational for the women looking to start a new business. I would like to end this with a quote -- What looks like garbage from one angle might be art from another. I would surely recommend this book to all those who wish to be entrepreneurs.

The Extraordinary Adventures of Alfred Kropp

Author: Rick Yancey

According to a research, reading not only boosts intelligence but also comprehension and emotional intelligence. . It’s just the magical vibe that you get when you connect with the books and that magical vibe makes reading different from other hobbies. My favourite book is The Extraordinary Adventures of Alfred Kropp, a novel by American author Rick Yancey. When Kropp, the main character, was in high school, his guardian uncle gets him roped into a suspicious get-rich-quick scheme that changes his life forever: stealing Excalibur, the legendary sword of King Arthur.

But after Alfred unwittingly delivers the sword into the hands of a man with enormously evil intentions, he sets off on an unlikely quest to try to right his wrong and save the world from imminent destruction. This gripping, fast-paced, hilarious novel is both a thrilling adventure story and an engaging account of a boy coming of age. If you cannot suspend your disbelief, then do not attempt to read this book. If you can, and you want to have lots of fun, enjoy this book which is full of adventure and action.