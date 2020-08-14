Books that can provide comfort in the darkest of times: Savour this engrossing stories

You couldn’t have asked for more than these heartwarming stories that these books offer to you. From the tale about the birth of modern art in South Mumbai to an emotional one about ‘Big Uncle’ and many more, these books can provide comfort in the darkest of times. Just savour these riveting tales.

THE ART GALLERY ON PRINCESS STREET Author: Jerry Pinto Illustrators: Gieve Patel, Kripa B and Sudhir Patwardhan

Kekoo and Khorshed Gandhy gave modern Indian art a window to make a mark around the world. Bombay’s Gallery Chemould was a home away from home for the art community, and a platform for many young artists to launch their careers. It was at Gallery Chemould that Khorshed Gandhy showcased tribal art from all over the country, and where Nalini Malani painted on the walls as part of her show. Read this book about the birth of modern art in the heart of South Bombay. Adding a great dimension to this highly informative book are its smartly done and highly meaningful illustrations.

CHUCHU MANTHU’S JAR OF TOFFEES Author: Adithi Rao Illustrator: Krishna Bala Shenoi

This book tells the story about Chuchu Manthu, the most loving person Preet knows. He is the kindest person in Preet’s world and is also her best friend. Chuchu is the pet name Preet has given him. Manthu means ‘Big Uncle’ in Konkani. One day, Chuchu Manthu has a dreadful pain in his stomach. As he is taken to hospital, he presses Preet’s hand one last time. After his death, Preet wonders if his kindness has disappeared with him. This book is based on a true story about loss and grief, and compassion in everyday actions.

BOMBAY DUCKS, BOMBAY DOCKS Author: Fleur D’Souza Illustrator: Kripa

This story gives the reader a peek into the history of Bombay told through the eyes of members of the Koli community who have lived and worked around city’s coastal waters for over 500 years, fishing and manning boats. It is raining and there is not much one can do outdoors. Come and listen to Aaji’s story about the Kolis, the original inhabitants of Bombay, their favourite fish Bombay Duck and the city’s magnificent docks. Aaji tells her tribe of listeners that though people think Bombay was made up of seven islands, a long time ago, there were 25 islands. Aaji feels the Bombay Ducks and Mumbai’s famous docks are what make this city special.

WHO STOLE BHAIYA’S SMILE? Author: Sanjana Kapur Illustrator: Sunaina Coelho

This is a thought-provoking story about the lingering effects of depression. Its main characters Chiru and Bhaiya used to play all the time. They would explore caves under the staircase and fight the aliens on the mango tree in the backyard. Now, Bhaiya does not feel like playing these days because of his new monster friend Dukduk, who is always hanging around him? Sometimes, Dukduk grows bigger than a truck. Bhaiya gets angry about everything on those days. No one in the family takes Bhaiya seriously. Chiru tries her best to make Bhaiya happy and finally succeeds. This is a very interesting story which give the reader valuable insights on how to keep depression at bay.

PIKU’S LITTLE WORLD Author: Somak Ghoshal Illustrator: Proiti Roy Read this book to know how stories can provide comfort challenging times like the present one. Piku loves long summer afternoons, and dislikes dark summer evenings when the light goes off. Piku also likes playing with cats and chasing sparrows in the balcony and feeding squirrels that live on the mango tree. But most of all, he loves the stories Mummy reads to him in bed. But Piku’s afternoons become darker when, all of a sudden, Mummy leaves him. Piku asks cats, sparrows and squirrels where he can find Mummy. Read the tale to find out more.