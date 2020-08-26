Sections
Home / HT School / Chandigarh: BCM students make Ganesha idols at home

Chandigarh: BCM students make Ganesha idols at home

Teachers guided them throughout the activity and told them all about the significance of the festival.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A student of BCM Kindergarten, Ludhiana, making a figurine of Lord Ganesha. (HT)

Nursery students of BCM Kindergarten made Lord Ganesha idols using clay. LKG students made Ganesha idols out of glitter sheets and dixie cups. UKG students used different pulses to make Ganesha.

Teachers guided them throughout the activity and told them all about the significance of the festival.

Kids make cards, sing patriotic songs

Panchkula : Students of elementary classes of The Shri Ram Universal School danced to the tunes of ‘Nanha munna rahi hu’ and watched patriotic video clips last week to mark Independence Day celebrations.

They also made cards and sang patriotic songs,



The celebrations culminated with virtual tours, tri-colour tiffins and a slogan-writing activity.

Inter-class declamation contest held online

Panchkula: Students of The Sky School took part in a declamation contest.A week prior, they were given seven current topics to choose from. Gaurav Kumar from Class 10 stood first.

The second position was a tie between Rytham Raj Punia from Class 10 and Kashvi Arora from Class 8. Vatsal Sharma stood third.

Director Manu Bhandari shared his words of wisdom and lauded students’ efforts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nine-year-old girl found murdered, rape suspected
Aug 26, 2020 17:17 IST
Meet Gundeep Singh Grover, an unstoppable entrepreneur and benchmark setter for digital media
Aug 26, 2020 17:15 IST
Uttarakhand BJP to form committee to strengthen cadre at grassroots level
Aug 26, 2020 17:12 IST
Plea in Delhi High Court against procedure to appoint National Law University VC
Aug 26, 2020 17:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.