Children exhibit spirit of Nationalism

Students presented speeches on patriotism and danced on patriotic songs.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Tiny tots of BCM Arya School, Lalton, Ludhiana, holding the national flag during virtual celebrations.

BCM Arya School, Lalton

Ludhiana : A virtual assembly was organised by BCM Arya School, Lalton. Students presented speeches on patriotism and danced on patriotic songs. A ‘Potluck party’ was also organised wherein students relished tricolour dishes.

Gurukul Global School

Chandigarh : Students of Gurukul Global School participated in various virtual competitions like kite, badge, and toran making.

The Millennium School

Mohali : The Millennium School, Mohali, organised a special assembly wherein children hailed freedom fighters, presented various cultural tableaus representing different states, and gave Powerpoint presentations.

GMT Public School



Ludhiana : Students of GMT Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, saluted the national flag, danced and sang patriotic songs.



Sacred Heart, Jalalpur

Ludhiana : Children of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Jalalpur, dressed as freedom fighters and expressed their feelings for the nation through dances, songs, paintings, speeches, and poems.

SISJMPS

Ludhiana : Dhiraj Kumar Thapliyal, principal, Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School (SISJMPS), Karamsar Rara Sahib, unfurled the national flag on campus and spoke about the significance of the day.

Sacred Heart Convent

Ludhiana : Rose Philips, principal of Sacred Heart Convent School, Khanna, unfurled the national flag to commemorate the day. The ceremony was broadcast live for students.

Peace Public School

Ludhiana : Peace Public School organised various online activities for students to mark the day.

SGHPS

Ludhiana : Sri Guru Hargobind Public School(SGHPS), Thakkarwal, organised an inter-school online quiz competition based on freedom fighters of India.

BVM, USN

Ludhiana : Students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM), Udham Singh Nagar(USN), made tri-coloured fruit salad, greeting cards, bookmarks, and rangoli. Principal Bandana Sethi hoisted the national flag.

Sat Paul Mittal School

Ludhiana : Students of Sat Paul Mittal School participated in a virtual cultural event comprising singing and dancing activities. An inter-class patriotic poem competition was also organised.

