Delhi school events: 3rd Inter School Hindi Online Debate

DPS, Mathura Road hosted the 3rd Inter-School Hindi Online Debate on MS Teams. Under the guidance of Principal Deeksha Khera the event began with lighting the ceremonial lamp. Bharti Joshi (HOD, Hindi Department, DPS Mathura Road) was the Chairperson.

The eminent educators Sunita Budhiraja and Archana Sharma were the judges. Speaking on the occasion the Vice Principal (Administration) Naveen Kumar praised all the participants for their hard work and declared the debate open.

The event saw an overwhelming participation of 15 renowned schools from across the city. Young orators spoke in favour and against the motion on a very contemporary and appropriate topic “Mahamari Se Bhi Mila Uphaar, Samay Ke Sadupyog Ki Kala Aur Jeevan- Shaili Mein Sudhaar”.

The battle of words was indeed a treat for the ears. Both the judges highly appreciated the efforts of the participants and their teachers. The vote of thanks was given by the Headmistress, Ranjana Dean who congratulated the winners for their laudable achievement.

The “Chal Vaijayanti” was bagged by Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School. Prisha Dwivedi of Lotus Valley International School, Noida & Alvira Maryam Karim of DPS, Mathura Road New Delhi (1st Position), Yash Pratap Gaddh of Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School (2nd Position) and Navya Singh of DPS Rohini (3rd Position) were adjudged Best Speakers. All the participants were awarded with e-certificates.

First Position in Kala Utsav Folk Dance Competition

All the good things can’t be achieved instantly. They are obtained gradually by consistent and sincere efforts and that comes with the will to excel. Shiksha Bharati Global School, Dwarka, is pleased to acknowledge the achievement of its young prodigy, Piyush Ghosh, a student of class – X, who obtained first position in Kala Utsav folk dance competition 20-21.

This competition was organised by Directorate of Education at District Level under Samagra Shiksha. This competition was organised for 9th and 10th class boys and girls in various categories under the name of Kala Utsav to unleash the creativity hidden in the students not limited to the topics in the textbooks.

Kala Utsav is an initiative of the Department of School Education and Literacy Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) under SSA Scheme to promote arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talent of school students at the secondary stage in the country. Hitesh Bhardwaj, Manager, SBGS, appreciated the relentless efforts of the teachers in bringing out the best in each student. The Management, Principal and Staff of the school showered their blessings and congratulated Piyush Ghosh for his remarkable achievement.

WEBINAR on “Students Role in Clean Air and Health”

The school is the foundation on which a child’s thought and behavioral process shapes up. It’s here that the seeds of good thoughts are sown in to the child’s mind, who blossom into responsible citizens, ensuring a safe and beautiful future for the mankind.

In the recent times, there has been a drastic rise in air pollution in our cities, which has led to an increase in multiple health issues across all age groups. Hence, one can safely say that awareness plays a key role in leading a healthier lifestyle. Upholding the visionary ideals of “Environment” of the Chairman Dr. A.F. Pinto, a virtual WEBINAR was organised for students and parents by Ryan International School, Sector -31, Gurugram on the topic “Students Role in Clean Air and Health”

The resource person for the workshop was Dr. (Prof.) Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Onco Surgery and Lung Transplantation and Co-chairman, Medanta Robotic Institute. The workshop was an informative and interesting one that enhanced the knowledge of students regarding Air pollution.

Dr. Arvind highlighted a very important fact that the solution to this grave problem is to strike at the sources of pollution first in order to prevent the air from getting further polluted. He also pointed out that attempt to clean the polluted air can never be a solution to this public problem.

The scenario is becoming extremely critical with our environment being taken under seize by alarming pollution levels across major cities in India. He also diagrammatically depicted how the toxins deposited in our lungs cannot be cleaned.

A brief description on the importance of clean air also enriched the students and sensitized them in a positive manner. School Head Ms. N Geeta Srinivasa thanked the resource person for his valuable time and presence. She applauded the students for their active participation in the discussions and encouraged them by saying that they are the future of our country and a surely small group of thoughtful and committed citizens can change the world.