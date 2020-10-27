Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises SDG Fest 2020

Ahlcon Group of Schools director Dr Ashok Kumar Pandey (above) was among the guests of honour at the event which attracted more than 500 students (HT Photo)

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, celebrated the SDG-Fest 2020 on a virtual platform to mark the fifth anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with unprecedented fervour and zeal.

In that mega event, more than 500 students from over 40 schools across the globe participated in numerous competitions. The chief guest of that event was SN Sahu, an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda. The guests of honour were Venugopal Dharmarajan, Rabbi Ezekiel Issac Maleker, Ahlcon Group of Schools director Dr Ashok Kumar Pandey, principals of both the Ahlcon schools – Sanjay Yadav and Dr Deepak Bisht– and the principals of the participating schools.

Even when the world had not completely gone online for the education purposes, Ahlcon International had set a precedent by organising SDG-Fest online in 2018. Since then, it has been the tradition of this school to celebrate this festival on every anniversary of the Global Goals. Through the SDG-Fest 2020, a roadmap for the SDG crusadors, was brought to the forefront, awareness was spread through carefully chiseled activities and communities were involved in all the competitions. Students from pre-primary to Class 12 submitted online entries for myriad activities based on the SDGs. They raised the bar with thought-provoking presentations all aligned to promote the Global Goals.

The SDG Mega Marathon event was the most unique feature of the festival in which 152 participants from across the world participated under the umbrella of the SDGs. Senior School HM Puneet Duggal gave a brief of the event and the results of all the competitions were announced through a video. Dignitaries from Ahlcon Public School and Ahlcon International School praised the students’ flawless presentations.

Primary School HM Anju Gupta, Middle School HM Sunita Rajiv, Duggal and other dignitaries complimented the young comperes of the scintillating show who had steered it so well. Ahlcon International School principal Sanjay Yadav expressed his heartfelt gratitude and satisfaction with the way those young change-makers across the globe gave everyone food for thought by their endeavours and praised the comperes Shabih Fatima, Poorva Bali, Aliya Ansari, Rudransh Tuteja and Akriti Bahl.

Dr Pandey said, “I see the 25th of September as the birth of a vision which the world envisaged five years ago. Now the SDGs are a part of our DNA.” The chief guest said that action is the need of the hour. Eminent speakers reiterated the urgency of achieving the goal by making all possible efforts to bring SDGs in every action for our planet. Avote of thanks was proposed by student council president Akshara Nair.

St. Mark’s School, Meera Bagh, conducted its investiture ceremony online. In that glittering event, parents pinned the badges on their children. The students were shown a video that gave a glimpse of previous years; investiture ceremonies. Head boy Arjun Katyal and Head girl Aakriti Dadhich helped the members of the newly-elected student council take the oath and explained to them their duties and responsibilities.

Principal A Aggarwal congratulated the students for being bestowed with the honour and encouraged them to be true St. Markians by following the school’s motto of ‘Loyalty, Truth and Honour’. The school believes in the working together of parents and teachers for the holistic development of the students. Every accomplishment of the students is celebrated by both the school and the parents.

Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurugram organised the Wellness Webinar Series 9.0 ‘Let’s Talk – Parenting’ to discuss effective parenting skills which help us as a society to nurture strong, responsible and happy children. The discussion was moderated by school director-principal Aditi Misra. The eminent panelists comprised psychologist and relationship therapist Vichitra Dargan Anand, counsellor Sonia Pillai as well as author and educator Rohit Kumar. The panel also included DPS Gurugram vice principal Santvna Thadani; dean, student welfare, Sapna Dhawan, and parents’ body representatives Sachin Chugh and Nipun Marya. The webinar was attended by 6,485 people and garnered 1,400 views on Facebook.

Aditi Misra initiated the discussion by greeting all the panelists and asking them to share one parenting lesson which they learnt from their parents and imparted to their children and another lesson which they didn’t carry forward. The discussions brought forth important lessons in parenting, like giving respect to all, involving children in important family decisions, perseverance, generosity and active listening skills etc,

While discussing the different styles of parenting, Anand said that it is her firm belief that building a child is like building a skyscraper with a strong foundation. Marya observed that parents should not compare their children with others as each child is unique. Pillai said parents must build a circle of trust with their children. The speakers emphasised various techniques of positive parenting in today’s time. Kumar said parents should be good role models for children. Chugh felt that as parents one must never forget to hug and cuddle one’s children. A very effective positive discipline tool that was explained by Kumar was – ‘no correction without connection’.

Thadani advised parents to be good listeners and love their children and Dhawan stressed on the importance of inculcating strong values. The discussion was concluded by a rapid-fire round wherein the panelists answered questions posed by the moderator. Misra thanked the panelists for sharing their insights.