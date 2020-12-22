Delhi school events: Ahlcon Public organises tech fest

The 16th Silico Battles 2020 was organised by the Souvenir Club of Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, under the able guidance of the

Principal Dr Deepak Raj Singh Bisht. Silico Battle, an inter-school technology fest, is a melange of computer-based activities providing a dynamic opportunity to learners to showcase their scientific, technological and logistic skills.

The online programme was inaugurated by invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesh, followed by the welcome address by Jagdish Prasad, Club Convener and Sagar Pant, the President of Souvenir Club.

The Principal welcomed the dignitaries and recounted the journey of Silico Battle that started from East Delhi and has now reached to a global level, with over 65 reputed schools participating in the event from across the world. Well established alumni joined the event as distinguished panel of jury from various parts of the world.

Tazeen Siddiqui, Lead Telangana for international Nasa Space Challenge app 2020 and renowned educational consultant, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and inspired the students to contribute to global welfare. She also applauded the Ahlconites’ participation in Nasa Space challenge where they bagged the Judges’ Choice Award for their innovative project.

The event included innovative competitions like Dexterity, Design, Scrapforge, Cyquest, Logo and Senior Programming, Robotics, Cartoon Making and Respawn which were held on virtual platforms and adjudged by a distinguished jury from across the globe.

Mother’s International School, Noida won the most coveted Champion’s Trophy. The events facilitated an in depth understanding of the fundamentals of technology and its operations and provided the young participants an opportunity to explore and experience the current emerging technologies. The Computer Department and Souvenir Club were highly appreciated for their tireless commitment in making the Silico Battles 2020 a success.

Cultural fiesta by Amrita Vidyalayam, Pushp Vihar

Amrita Vidyalayam, Pushp Vihar hosted their annual grand international inter-school event, Amrita Kala Sangam, to offer opportunities to scholars to hone their prowess. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the five-day long function was held on a virtual platform. The idea was to fade boundaries and bring nations together for the cause of an exhilarating cultural exchange.

In her inaugural speech, the principal of the school, Bri. Samapika, welcomed the dignitaries and congratulated all the 52 schools and some 600 students for coming forward to share the worthy dais. Slam Poetry Fest, Celluloid Connoisseurs, Sanskrit Katha Kathanam, In the Shoes of an RJ, In Harmony with Divinity, Musically Yours, AV MUN, Soul Stirrers and My Brush Speaks Volumes were some of the stimulating contests that were organised. The competitions were graced by distinguished judges and eminent magnates such as Harish Sharma, Rohit Upadhyay, RJ Diksha Bhatia, Dr. Vikas Vijay, Dr. Yogesh Vijay, Kiran Sethi and Rupsa Dey, to name just a few. The host school garnered a lot of accolades for conducting the event. The partaking schools were honoured with certificates of merit and appreciation. It was an enriching experience for collaborators and host alike. The endeavour proved to be a conduit for spontaneous flow of ideas and healthy recreation.