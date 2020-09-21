Delhi school events: Amity honours its Corona Warriors

Youth Power 2020: Amity honours its Corona Warriors

Amity’s youth-specific newspaper, ‘he Global Times, celebrated the finale of the 12th edition of the Youth Power Programme, a year-long social sensitising leadership programme that prepares youth to ‘Be the change, Bring change.’ The occasion marked the felicitation of 10 Amity school students as the Corona Warriors for roles in helping the society in the times of pandemic.

From developing a wearable sanitisation band prototype, producing 3-D printed masks, Smart Mask for people with respiratory problems to helping the populace download Aarogya Setu app, singing a self-composed anthem on Aarogya Setu app to spread awareness to tying up with several NGOs in an attempt to provide ration kits and masks, these young Corona Warriors proved the youth indeed has the power to be the change and bring change.

The programme saw 11 teams from Amity Group of Schools across Delhi-NCR and UP create awareness on myriad issues such as Say no to Junk ( by AIS VYC Lucknow), Anti-Plastic Warriors (AIS Gurugram 43), A Step Towards Fitness (AIS Pushp Vihar), Care for Senior Citizens (AIS Vasundhara 6), Towards Waste Reduction (AIS Mayur Vihar), Global Warming (AIS Jagdishpur), Ability in Disability (AIS Saket), Creating Cancer-free Society (AIS Gurugram 46), Good Mental Health (AIS Vasundhara 1), Gender Sensitisation (AIS VKC Lucknow), and Deaf Culture Awareness (AIS Noida).

The AIS Saket team was declared the first runners-up while AIS Mayur Vihar was the second runners-up.

The other categories under which awards were given were -- Best YP Presentation (AIS Gurugram 46), Best Documentation (AIS Pushp Vihar), Best Fund-Raising Model (AIS Vasundhara 1), Best Research Strategy (AIS Vasundhara 6), Best Community Outreach Programme (AIS Jagdishpur), Best Awareness Movie (AIS VKC Lucknow), Best Social Implementation (AIS Gurugram 43), Best Social Media Engagement (AIS Noida), Best Panel Discussion (AIS Mayur Vihar), Best Social Podcast (AIS Saket) and Jury’s Special Mention (AIS VYC Lucknow). Award for Best Mentor Teacher went to Sonia Rao from AIS Vasundhara 1.

Expressing happiness over another successful year of ‘Youth Power’, Amity Group of Schools chairperson Dr. Amita Chauhan shared memories of the platform that inspires creativity, research and social change. Praising the hard work, she mentioned how all the Youth Power warriors will build a new India that will bring unprecedented fame to our nation. In its over-a-decade-long sojourn, the programme has nurtured over 500 ethical leaders and sensitised over one lakh students on various social issues. Keeping the Covid-19 outbreak in mind, the grand finale, which was held in three parts, was the first-ever YP finale to be conducted online. The programme was judged by an eminent jury comprising Deeksha Mittra, TV host and life skill coach, and Richa, an alumna of IIT Roorkee and former VP at Morgan Stanley and currently a naturalist.

St Mark’s Girls Sr School teachers host virtual meet

Educators from various countries took part in the virtual reunion ( HT Photo )

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is causing deglobalisation and people have to maintain social distancing norm. Though the virtual communication can’t substitute real people-to-people relationship, it can still keep us connected. With this thought in mind, Anjali Handa and Arpita Dutta, both teachers of St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec School, Meera Bagh, organised a virtual reunion for Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) partners and connected with educators from different Asian and European countries. It was a pleasure to see ASEF education department director Leonie Nagarajan and other educators from Singapore, Hungary, France, Slovakia and Italy. During the reunion, they discussed about how the pandemic has affected different countries, the policies formulated by their respective education departments to help the youth, general routines, and about the new things learnt. The event brought back memories of the good old pre-corona times.

Webinar at GMS, Dilshad Garden

Noted psychologist Dr. Geetanjali Kumar was invited as a speaker ( HT Photo )

Greenway Modern School (GMS), Dilshad Garden, in collaboration with Pearson India Education Services Pvt. Ltd. held a webinar on ‘Parenting in Challenging Times’. It was streamed live on the school’s Facebook page. Noted psychologist Dr. Geetanjali Kumar, who was invited as a speaker, gave the parents, students and teachers many tips to cope with the prevailing situations. The challenges that parents face these days with their children, how to motivate children to be part of household chores, how to bridge the communication gap developed between teachers and students, and how to strengthen the parent-child bond etc ---- all these questions were appropriately answered by Dr. Kumar.

National sports day at Hillwoods Academy, Gr Noida

Hillwoods Academy, Greater Noida, celebrated National Sports Day with great zeal. On that auspicious day, all the teachers and students assembled on a virtual platform to celebrate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The programme started with the Gayatri Mantra. The celebration continued with the special assembly that included prayer, pledge, general knowledge and provoking speech on sports and Major Dhyan Chand. To put more light on the life of Major Dhyan Chand and to know more about this day, a PowerPoint presentation was presented by the students. A video of recorded physical activities and exercises by the students was also played to highlight the importance of sports in our life. This day is celebrated to honour the national sports teams and sports traditions of India. Major Dhyan Chand is widely regarded as the greatest hockey player in the history of the sports. We all should make sports an important part of our life and make National Sports day a special day for everyone.