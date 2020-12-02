Delhi school events: Bosco Public School organises dance competition

Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, organised an inter-house dance competition titled Harvest Gaieties as part of an ISA (International Schools Association) action plan on a virtual platform. All the four Houses of the school were allocated different harvest festivals celebrated globally -- Lohri in India, Mid-Autumn Festival in South Korea and China and Fete de la Fraise in France.

The participants from Grades 3 to 5 not only gave scintillating dance performances but also apprised the audience about the significance of celebrating the particular harvest festival assigned to each House.

Under the guidance of the respective House incharges, all the participants performed in an excellent manner that was a clear reflection of the zest to give the best. The students looked ravishing in beautiful dresses that people wear during the harvest festivities. The winners were adjudged by primary headmistress Sofia Malik and inter-house competition incharge Neha Sadana.

Tilak House secured the first prize while Tagore House bagged the second position.

Tilak House participants stole the hearts of the audience with their finest grooves and moves representing the Mid-Autumn Festival of China. School principal Rajiv Duggal praised the enthusiastic participants for their excellent performances.

Vice principal Priya Handa appreciated the participants for their stupendous efforts in setting an electrifying ambience of global festivities.

The ISA activity incharges Juhi Sarin and Akshim Sethi congratulated the agile dancers for creating a vibrant and energising aura and making the event mesmerising.

Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr. Sec School, Vivek Vihar, hosts webinar

Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr. Sec School, Vivek Vihar, organised a webinar on generating awareness among the youth about Indian Navy. The webinar was co-ordinated by academic proctor Prabha Garg and head mistress Saumya Anurup Sharma successfully. Eminent speakers lieutenant commander Sandeep and lieutenant commander Shweta were invited to address the Science stream students of Classes 11 and 12 on opportunities available to them to join the Indian Navy at the 10+2 level or subsequently at the graduation level.

Planned during the Navy Week celebrations from September to December and conducted through video-communication platform Google Meet, the interaction was aimed at generating awareness among the youth about the Indian Navy, its multifarious roles and functions.

The event acquainted students with Indian Navy’s well laid systematic hierarchical structure. The fruitful and engaging interaction included a presentation, a short telefilm and a question answer session.

The webinar began with a welcome note by host school principal Dr Urmila Sharma who underlined the importance of the armed forces and shared a few solid reasons why one must seek to join them and how the Indian Navy plays a significant role in serving our motherland on land or at sea.

Thereafter the opening remarks by chairman Anurup Sharma laid emphasis upon awakening the spirit of patriotism among students. More than 100 students attended the webinar and thoroughly enjoyed the presentation. The highlight of the event was a telefilm based on plethora of naval operations.

The two Indian Navy personnel answered students’ queries and doubts about how they can get into the Indian Navy and pay back their debt to motherland by joining the armed forces . Dr Sharma thanked the team of navy personnel for sharing various facets of Indian Navy and proposed a vote of thanks.

The head mistress underlined the importance of organising such events wherein students get an insight into the significant role of the armed forces. Everyone had an enlightening experience. Over all, it was a productive and enlightening session.

AFGJI, Subroto Park, hosts inter-school tech event ZENITH

The Futurz Club of Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute (AFGJI), Subroto Park, hosted its annual inter-school event titled ZENITH 2020. For the first time, all the elements of the event were held on a virtual platform.

The three online competitions, which tested the technical expertise and creative skills of the participants, were -- 2 Minutes of Frame, Vortex and Arena of Valor.

The first competition explored the movie making and AV editing skills of the participants while in the Vortex competition showcased the creativity of the participants through app and web development.

The third contest tested the gamers on Valorant. Students from more than 20 schools participated enthusiastically in the event for the preliminary and final rounds.

The results of all the competitions were declared during the closing ceremony. Winners in two out of three competitions, The Indian School lifted the prestigious ZENITH Cup.