Delhi school events: DAV Faridabad holds Budding Scientists activity

Students of DAV Public School, Faridabad took part in Budding Scientists activity during which their efforts and scientific acumen were applauded

DAV Public School, NH-3, Faridabad, conducted an event titled Budding Scientists activity. On that occasion, the students of Classes 5-7 performed many activities relevant to their syllabuses. The students of Class 7 made videos on different concepts like oscillation, structure of stomach and its functions, conduction of heat, static electrical experiments, conductors of electricity and many more. Their efforts applauded by all. They shared their wonderful works through videos. It was worth watching. These activities helped them understand the concepts in a better manner.

School principal Jyoti Dahiya was glad to see the kind of work showcased by the students and encouraged them and teachers to continue doing such creative work. A famous physicist has rightly said, “Science means constantly walking a tightrope between old today and a new tomorrow.” Scientists have become the bearers of the torch of discovery in our quest for knowledge. Every brilliant experiment, like every great work of art, starts with an act of imagination.”

‘Jyotirgamay’ by Army Public, Noida

Amid the unparalleled crisis our nation and the world are facing due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Army Public School, Noida, organised an inter-school event titled Jyotirgamay: A Journey from Darkness to Light.

The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 555 participants from 39 schools across the length and breadth of the country in 17 competitions which were conducted in the span of a week.

The aim of hosting those competitions on that occasion was to redefine the new learning normal of contemporary times by incorporating technology with talent and zeal.

These virtual events amalgamated diverse aspects of a student’s personality — ranging from music and dance to other forms of performing and creative arts — with an interdisciplinary focus on all subjects prescribed in the curriculum. Some of the events were — Envisage Crusader: Portrayal of favorite super heroes, Mythblasters: Blasting commonly held myths with science, Mathkriti: Blending art with mathematics, Scintilla, My creative spark: designing a graphic novel, Saanskritik Rangotsav, Cinematic Triumph: Movie making, Kochmütze: The petit chef, Voices of change: Awakening people for a social cause, Gen- Z Wants to Know: A chat show, Mathenveshan: Innovation in mathematics, Manas Ke Hans Kal Se Aaj Tak: Reinterpreting the epics, Carmen Cantor: When poetry meets melody. An eminent panel of judges from various walks of life like journalists, doctors, educators, performing artists, published authors, chefs, linguists and painters adjudged the entries.

DPS, Gurugram, and Poland school organise virtual art exhibition

The Indo-Polish Exchange Programme of Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurugram and VIII PALO, IB World School 0062665, Krakow, Poland, organised the first international virtual art exhibition titled ‘It’s Our World… Let’s Take Action’ on the Zoom platform.

DPS Gurugram’s director-principal Aditi Misra and Prof. Jerzy Waligora, the founder principal of VIII PALO, Krakow, shared their thoughts on art as a medium of communication. As the event went live, multiple attendees from Europe and the USA also joined to be a part of it.

The virtual art exhibition showcased multifarious artworks contributed by the fine arts students of both the schools. The teachers, art secretaries and student artists, all of them miles apart, managed to co-ordinate on online platforms, working diligently and conscientiously to present the event. The themes were — Doodle Collage, Continuous Line Drawing and Modern Art. The last theme was based on the concept of We in VUCA World, where VUCA stood for volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. The virtual tour was a visual pleasure.

This important event was mentored by DPS Gurugram student welfare dean Sapna Dhawan and facilitated by Madhumita Nandi from Gurugram and Dorota Tomalska from Krakow. The exhibition was very well received internationally.

At the end of the exhibition, DPS Gurugram student welfare deputy dean Mamta Kumar and VIII PALO international engagements head Anna Krzeminska Kaczynska proposed the vote of thanks. The event finally came to a close and culminated with Aditi Misra and Prof. Waligora sharing their thoughts and appreciating the work of the young artists. They also called for more such collaborations in the future and create such wonderful events. It was a wonderful opportunity to bond and strengthen the Indo-Polish Exchange programme.