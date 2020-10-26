Delhi school events: EPS conducts online activity

To adopt healthy food habits and explore the nutritional benefits of proteins, Evergreen Public School (EPS), Vasundhra Enclave, conducted a salad making activity on a digital platform that evoked a lot of zeal

. During the event, the students learnt that proteins are the building blocks of the body and that growing children need lots of them in their daily diet.

The children were introduced sprouts which are considered to be the best food that they can have to enhance healthy growth. The fact that nutrition in sprouts is 30 times more than the cooked food amazed the students.

On the occasion, the students donned the chef’s hat, took great delight in cultivating their culinary skills and gained insight into the benefits and the nutritional value of sprouts in salad.

To make sprout salads, the children used different ingredients like moong dal (green gram) sprouts, chana sprouts, chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, lemon, salt etc. The little chefs showcased their creativity and prepared tasty salads. The students were guided at every step to maintain hygiene while performing this activity. The zeal with which every student took part in that activity was reflecting on their faces.

At the end, the family members of the students relished the yummy and colourful salads served by their little ones. Moreover, the students learnt how to cook independently without fire. Overall, it was a fun-filled event.

Investiture ceremony at Arwachin International School, Dilshad Garden

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Arwachin International School, Dilshad Garden, organised an investiture ceremony via the virtual platform MS Teams to appreciate the indomitable spirit of its young talented leaders.

The chief guest of the event was Vidhi Gupta Anand, a renowned legal expert and secretary of DLSA, District Shahdara. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of a lamp, followed by the rendition of Saraswati Vandana.

The much-awaited event began with outgoing head boy Aditya Bhatt and head girl Samriddhi Jain handing over the duties and responsibilities to newly elected head boy Soumya Sharma and head girl Deepal Yadav.

Soumya, Deepal, sports captains and cultural secretaries acquainted the audience with their future plans for taking the school banner towards higher echelons. Deepal administered the oath to the student council members and pledged to work earnestly and uphold the honour and glory of the institution.

It was a proud moment for all the teachers to witness their students being invested with great responsibilities while embarking on a new journey as leaders. In her speech, the chief guest encouraged the council members to be role models, render their responsibilities and always be proud to be an Indian. She also motivated the students to keep moving forward despite all the obstacles and challenges that life throws in their way.

Anand appreciated the efforts by the school for providing opportunities to the students to take part in activities like these even during the difficult times of the pandemic. School principal Swapna Nair congratulated the newly-appointed cabinet members for their preparedness to take up responsibilities entrusted to them and encouraged them to always walk along the correct path and be the change. Nair proposed a vote of thanks and the spectacular day concluded with the singing of the national anthem.