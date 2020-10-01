Delhi school events: Faridabad school students enter India Book of Records

Committed to the relentless pursuit of of excellence, Dhanvi Srivastav of Class 10 and Inaya Srivastav of Class 4 of St. Columbus School, Dayal Bagh, Faridabad, got their names recorded in India Book of Records.

A multi-talented student and consistent performer, Dhanvi has won two gold medals in SOF International English Olympiad and two gold medals in SOF Science Olympiad. She was awarded certificates of merit in recitation, declamation, talkathon contests at school and inter-school levels. Her blogs and articles have been published. She is learning Hindi classical music and pursuing second year of junior diploma in Hindi vocal classical music from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Prayagraj.

An active student appreciated for taking part in extracurricular activities, Inaya took part in different competitions such as English poem recitation, Show and Tell, drawing, fancy dress, English story telling and understanding of Gandhiji’s life and philosophy, and received certificates. In addition, she also received the certificate of merit for excellence in academics.

These two achievers brought laurels to the school and have also made their parents proud. School chairman Rishi Choudhary congratulated them on their success and wished them a prosperous and bright future.

GPS, Dilshad Garden, celebrates Hindi Diwas with all zeal

Greenfields Public School (GPS), Dilshad Garden, celebrated Hindi Diwas with great zeal over the digital platform of Zoom. Dr. Jitender Visaria, an eminent writer and critic of Hindi literature, was the chief guest. The event started with the singing of the melodious Saraswati Vandana.

On that occasion, a plethora of activities and competitions were organised to highlight the importance of Hindi language. A colourful fancy dress competition on the theme of ‘corona warriors was presented by Grade 5 students. They played the roles of a doctor, nurse, delivery boy, scientist, police, banker, sweeper and reporter with panache.

Grade 6 students donned the hats of various poets and poetess like Mirabai, Maithili Sharan Gupt, Gopaldas Neeraj and Mahadevi Verma and enthralled everyone with their poems during the Kavi Sammelan. An interactive panel discussion on the theme of Hindi Bhasha Ki Kahani, Hamari Zubani and the standup comedy by Grade 7 students kept all engaged. The programme concluded with a mesmerizing dance performance.

The chief guest’s inspiring words motivated all. Principal Dr SK Sharma graced the programme by reciting one of his favourite Hindi poems. Founder principal Dr. Manik Barsaley was so impressed with the performances of the students that a special prize was announced for all participants and encouraged them to always respect our Hindi language. The celebrations finally came to an end with headmistress Purnima Upadhyay raising the slogan of “Jai Hind, Jai Hindi”.

SMSSS, Prashant Vihar, organises virtual exhibition

The world has witnessed a paradigm shift in education since the Covid-19 breakout. Schools shifted to online almost overnight, overcoming challenges that came their way. During these times, when technology is a crisis management tool, St. Margaret Sr. Sec. School (SMSSS), Prashant Vihar, successfully organised a virtual annual exhibition titled ‘Nirmiti- A Landscape of Creative Minds’.

The event was graced by principal Renu Jain and coordinators, who not only appreciated the efforts of the students but also provided them the valuable guidance about life and hard work. The inauguration ceremony, which was held for the pious commencement of the event, also signified the ray of hope and faith to keep moving with safety and confidence under the dark clouds of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mellifluous songs sung by students under the guidance of music and dance department echoed the walls of digital classrooms with cheerful vibes. On that occasion, each department took the visitors to the countless miraculous lands where the true wonder of creativity could be witnessed in the most charismatic manner.

The e-visitors were captivated by the students’ incredible performances, dances along with the cultural essence of Sikkim, working models of science, tributes given to Mother Nature, benefits of yoga and so on. From poets to e-commerce, acknowledging the magic of technology to understanding the concept of shapes and patterns, ‘Nirmiti 2020’ provided a zone of talent and holistic learning to all the students.

The Indian Heights, Dwarka, hosts Euphony

The Indian Heights School, Dwarka, conducted virtual prize distribution ceremony of its annual festival Euphony 2020, an amalgamation of creativity. More than 60 schools of Delhi- NCR participated in that competition. The event was graced by former Kurukshetra University vice chancellor Prof. MM Goel and Prof. Virendra Pratap Singh, department of elementary education, NCERT, as special guests and Arjun Bahadur, assistant director, business development and partnerships, British Council, as guest of honour. School chairperson Madhu Gupta, principal Archana Narain and manager Puneet Gupta along with esteemed panel of judges, students and teachers of participating schools lent an exuberant presence to the occasion. In her address, Narain appreciated the exemplary efforts and hard work of the students for making Euphony 2020 a roaring success. The vote of thanks was proposed by the head boy and the head girl of the school. The event concluded with the rendition of the national anthem.