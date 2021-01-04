Delhi School Events: General Raj’s School conducts cooking competition

General Raj’s School, Hauz Khas conducted an innovative and unique competition when it organised a Virtual Intra School Cooking competition. Members of the school Cooking Club, aptly known as CHEFTASTICS – were given a unique opportunity to showcase their culinary skills.

There were five competing teams of students from classes 6 to 10. Each team had teacher- mentors who guided the students.

The rules of the competition were explained to the contestants and they were informed that their performances would be judged on the basis of Presentation, Teamwork, Integrity and the Difficulty level of the preparation.

The Team with the best Presentation would take home the coveted Virtual CHEFTASTIC HAT TROPHY. The participants displayed unbridled enthusiasm and excellent team spirit. The budding chefs had the chance to show their great creativity in preparing and presenting their dishes.

All the participants waited with bated breath for the judges’ decision who had a tough time in deciding the winner. The event ended with the students discovering the hidden chefs within them and thoroughly enjoyed the process of self discovery.

AURA 2020

Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Ashok Vihar’s ever-popular Inter School Competition Fest AURA’20 has been a big hit amongst various schools of Delhi- NCR.

This year the pandemic could not dampen the spirit of our students and faculty members in providing a unique testing platform to students without missing the FUN element in it.

The event broke all records with a smashing participation of 58 schools across Delhi, Delhi NCR and states like Rajasthan. Understandably, the theme for this year was WELLNESS. The Scavenger Hunt competition included a spectrum of sundry invigorating online competitions which had the participants rooting for the virtual trophy.

The lockdown provided the opportunity for the parents to be co-participants who enthusiastically joined in the fun. Agarsainians, the ever-gracious hosts, presented LIVE PERFORMANCES to liven up the event. The winning teams were conferred with E-Certificates whereas DAV PS took away the cake by bagging the ‘Rolling Trophy ‘for participating in the maximum number of events.

All participants and their families took away refreshing memories feeling rejuvenated with our mission of adding cheer and propagating wellness of one and all.