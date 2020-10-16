Delhi school events: Grandparents’ day at Gurugram school

Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram celebrated Grandparents’ Day with gratitude and compassion for all the grandparents of students on a virtual platform due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. This annual event holds a significantly special place in our hearts as it is a great time to remind ourselves of what our elders mean to us. It is a celebration of selfless and limitless love and it is an opportunity for both grandparents and grandchildren to express affection for each other. Grandparents play a pivotal role in grooming young minds, passing n values and chiseling wisdom with their valuable guidance.

The celebration started with evoking blessings of Lord Almighty. The students sang praises beautifully .The enthusiastic students welcomed all the grandparents in different languages. They also dedicated their magnificent performances to their adorable grandmothers and presented heart touching renditions in their melodious voices.

Peeya Sharma, the Principal of Ryan International, Sohna Road, expressed gratitude towards all the grandparents for attending the event. An energetic, foot-tapping performance by the students mesmerised one and all.

Grandparents participated zealously in Antakshari and added a spark in the celebration with their robust participation. They were invited to express their thoughts. Different emotions could be felt and all the attendees’ were visibly moved after witnessing their grandparents’ boundless affection for grandchildren.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks with prayerful hearts as they said, ‘May they all stay healthy, active and independent’

Virtual Career Fest for classes 9-12 organised by Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar

Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar organised a Virtual CareerFest for the students of Classes 9-12 to encourage them to explore diverse career options. Students along with their parents attended the webinar on the digital platform Zoom. The virtual career fest was held in collaboration with the International Centre for Academic Excellence.

Welcoming the students and their parents, Principal Rashmi Mehta encouraged the former to ‘unlock their minds’ and explore innovative career options. It was followed by an address by Sushma Singh, an eminent career counsellor who motivated the students to take an informed decision by understanding the avenues open to them and at the same time follow what they enjoy doing the most. She was succeeded by the representatives of various Indian universities who provided the students with information regarding the latest courses offered.

The universities that participated in the fest included Ashoka University, Krea University, Flame University, Istituto Marangoni, Atria University, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Art, NIIT University and Shiv Nadar University.

The scope for various avenues like following a career in dance, music, liberal arts, artificial and machine learning was also discussed. A question and answer session was held in which the representatives along with the Career Counsellor clarified the queries of the students. The session ended on an optimistic note, having provided the students with valuable insights and guidance on making an informed decisions about their future.

Storytelling by St. Michael’s Sr. Sec. School, Pusa Road, on World Mental Health Day

The Mental Health Awareness Week was celebrated by the students of St. Michael’s Sr. Sec. School, Pusa Road to mark the celebration of World Mental Health Day. The teachers, in order to draw the attention of primary school students towards this important issue, conducted a Virtual Storytelling Session.

Despite being at the age that’s often called ‘carefree’, children today are not protected from the burdens of fear of future, difficulties of studies, stress of marks, cut throat competitive surroundings, peer pressure and expectations of parents, all of which lead t anxiety even among children.

The stories shared by the teachers were relatable for the children as they too, often, face similar situations. For instance, one of them narrated how they often have inferiority complex which makes them repulsive to common joys of life. This complexity can be due to any of the reasons -- being differently abled, the colour of our skin, our talents and abilities, academic performance, language speaking abilities and others.

The storytelling videos helped students understand how light and darkness are part of their lives. If there is stress, there are plentiful other reasons to be happy and grateful about.

We should not retreat into isolation when faced with difficulties, Rather we should share it with parents, friends and teachers. For instance, even though the pandemic created many problems for everyone as we were isolated at homes but looking at the silver lining, we know how everyone can spend quality time with their families.

The session was successful as the idea was well explained by teachers and students responded enthusiastically during the interactive session for all classes.

The students, too, reciprocated well by sharing their feelings and fears and at the same time agreed that they understood these stories. They expressed the determination to overcome anxieties by being positive despite all odds. They truly imbibed the inspiring saying that “when it rains, look for rainbows, when it’s dark, look at the stars.”