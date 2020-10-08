Delhi school events: Gurugram school shines in KET exam

Toyika Debnath, a Grade-6 student of Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram, brought laurels to her school by securing the third rank in regional toppers —- KET (Key English Test) examination. KET is the first step on the ladder of the five-level Cambridge Main Suite examinations. Cambridge English Language Assessment helps millions of children learn English and prove their skills to the world. Ryan International Group of Schools is the largest school group chain to offer the Cambridge English Exams. The school follows a well- defined time table to train students for all competitive examinations.

Toyika is an exceptionally bright student who participates in all the scholastic, co-scholastic and extra-curricular activities with great interest. It is a matter of joy and pride for teachers, parents and the school that Toyika proved her mettle in this highly prestigious examination that builds a strong foundation for young learners’ future studies. Principal Peeya Sharma congratulated Toyika for her achievement and said that such programmes help students get ready for the world, equipping them with the skills they need to build confidence.

VVDAV Public School, Vikaspuri, organises inter-school contest

Veda Vyasa DAV (VVDAV) Public School, Vikaspuri, organised an inter-school competition titled Vivante 2020, a cornucopia of literary and cultural events, on a virtual platform. Activities were designed to hone students’ intrinsic abilities. Students from over 55 prominent schools took part in 11 different events to let students showcase their talents.

They displayed a fusion of talent, imagination and creativity in various activities like story narration, poetry recitation, digital art, mathematical tribal jewellery designing, movie making, Sanskrit shloka chanting, dance, solo song and debate.

Principal Shalini Arora applauded the efforts put in by the students, teachers and parents in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic to make this event a success. The valedictory function of the event was streamed live on school’s official Facebook page. DAV College Managing Committee vice president and VVDAV chairman Dr. NK Uberoi was the chief guest while school manager SK Jain graced the occasion as guest of honour.

School’s online magazine ‘E- Pallavita’ was also unveiled on that occasion. Uberoi lauded the efforts of the principal, staff and the students for presenting a spectacular show amid the ongoing pandemic. The event culminated with the DAV Gaan.

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, hosts SDG-Fest 2020

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, hosted the SDG-Fest 2020 on a virtual platform to mark the fifth anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The chief guest was SN Sahu, a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda while the guests of honour were Venugopal Dharmarajan and Rabbi Ezekiel Issac Maleker.

Also present were Ahlcon Group of Schools director Dr. Ashok Kumar Pandey, host school principal Sanjay Yadav; APS, Mayur Vihar, principal Dr. Deepak Bisht and the principals of participating schools.

Over 500 students (from Pre-primary to Class 12) from more than 40 schools across the globe took part in various contests. Even when the world had not completely come online for the education purposes, the host school had set a precedent by organising the SDG Festival online in 2018. Since then it has been its tradition to celebrate this fest on every anniversary. Through the SDG Fest 2020, the road map of SDG crusaders was brought in the forefront, awareness was spread through carefully planned activities and communities were involved in all the contests. Students submitted their online entries for various SDG-based activities.

SDG Mega Marathon, the most unique feature of this event, brought 152 participants from across the world under the umbrella of the SDGs. The results of all the competitions were announced through a video. Senior school HM Puneet Duggal, primary school HM Anju Gupta, middle school HM Sunita Rajiv and other dignitaries complimented the young comperes. Yadav expressed gratitude and satisfaction over the performance of the students. Pandey said, ”I see 25th of September as the birth of a vision which the world envisaged five years ago.Now the SDGs are a part of our DNA.” The chief guest said that action is the need of the hour.

Blue Bells Model School, G’gram, conducts Metamorphosis - Health and Wellness Fiesta

Blue Bells Model School (BBMS), Sector 4, Gurugram, organised Metamorphosis – Health and Wellness Fiesta 2020-21 virtually and conducted a thought-provoking webinar on the topic ‘Optimism during Adversity ---How to develop it’. BBMS deputy director Dr. Alka Saxena has been working towards the holistic well-being of all. Dr. Mimansa Singh Tanwar, clinical psychologist and coordinator of School Mental Health Programme, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, was the resource person for the webinar.

Separate sessions were conducted for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. The programme laid emphasis upon creating awareness about how to be positive in this adverse situation, especially the teenagers,. Blue Bells Group of Schools director Dr Saroj Suman Gulati and Dr. Saxena also graced the occasion.

Dr. Mimansa said, “All emotions are natural and at times we may feel stressed. To deal with stress, we need to find out trigger for stress so that we can deduce what we can control or what we cannot. Thus, at times we have a good day or a bad day. We need to identify our emotions and learn to deal with them effectively by accepting them.” In addition, she also gave tips on how we can create positivity around us by investing ourselves in doing creative things like art, music , writing journals and most importantly communicating effectively with family and being connected with our friends and near ones. Also saying that it is a time to build generosity, empathy, compassion and express gratitude to everybody around, Dr. Mimansa encouraged all to be media-literate and recommended to employ social media and virtual platform for developing good interpersonal relationships, The session ended with a useful question and answer round. Dr. Gulati congratulated the Health and Wellness team of the school for organising the webinar in an effective manner.

Dr. Saxena stressed on the importance of life skills to help people cope with these stressful times and also spoke about the importance of hobbies. She said that the health and wellness team is available to assist everybody in achieving holistic wellness.