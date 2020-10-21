Delhi school events: Little Flowers Sr. Sec. holds virtual Sports Week

With an aim to give students an apt platform to encourage their physical prowess and gain hands on experience of team work, perseverance, courage and dedication during the ongoing Covid-19 period, Little Flowers Public Sr. Sec. School, Shivaji Park, Shahdara, celebrated Ahavaan - Virtual Sports Week with zeal.

During the week, many competitions and activities like yoga, flamingo balance test, duckwalk, badminton juggling, basketball dribbling, jumping jack, TT juggling, skipping, curl-up excercise, underhand wall pass, planks, squats, modified push-up, fruit race, soft toys in basket, kangaroo race, balloon burst etc. were conducted for the students of classes Nursery to 12th.

It was a grand event and the response from all the students who participated in these activities with all enthusiasm was great. What shone out of the digital arena of the school during this Sports Week was the power of sports to unite and develop a unique bond amid the pandemic.

The school management was appreciated for organising such a fun and health-oriented event. The school owes the success of the event to its hard-working sports faculty, enthusiastic Little Florians and their encouraging parents.

School principal Neeta Dua remarked that sports are an essential part of the curriculum as it brings life-changing benefits by imparting life skills such as confidence, resilience, determination, perseverance and thus prepares them for future.

The school takes pride in all such endeavours which shape the personality of students with all the quintessential life skills. The institution is aware of the fact that sports are the best medium to inculcate important values among students therefore it gives utmost importance to sports in its curriculum.