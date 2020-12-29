Delhi school events: Maxfort organises Chanakya Week

Maxfort School, Dwarka, celebrated the Chanakya Week with the department of social science. During that period, numerous activities were conducted to focus on the holistic interdisciplinary approach to learning and to increase the depth of knowledge of students.

That festival of learning started with school principal Priyanka Bhatkoti giving the keynote address wherein she encouraged the students to learn lessons from history and work hard in the present to leave a legacy for the future. Chief guest Srijita Ghosh, faculty of economics, Ashoka University, inaugurated the event and spoke about the significance of social science. Class 12 students presented engaging projects on the theme ‘Journey of the Indian Economy’ focussing on major milestones, policy formulations and their impact. They also took the audience on an enthralling journey of the transformation of Indus to India. Class 11 students led the crusade for ‘Plastic Patrol’ by spreading innovative practical suggestions to curtail use of plastics while Class 10 students showcased a virtual tour to India through ‘Exquisite History and Heritage of the North and North East’.

The students of Class 9 displayed their skills by carrying out research and project work on the Constitution of India. In spirit with the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ theme, the students were actively involved in various activities. The occasion was graced by the presence of Dr. Anuradha Chatterjee, dean, faculty of design, Manipal University Jaipur.

Dr. Chatterjee spoke about the importance of research in arts and sciences and laid emphasis upon the exploration of the diversity of ancient and modern ideas.

Anousha Singh, a Class 12 student, said that all the students and staff collaborated on multiple project-based projects. The event culminated with the vote of thanks by Senior Secondary head mistress Dipika Sharma who thanked all the stakeholders to make the event a great success.

Apeejay, Panchsheel Park, hosts virtual art exhibition

Taking yet another leap in the digital world, Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, organised an art exhibition titled ‘Resplendence— A Colourful Journey Through Canvas’ on a virtual platform. The event commenced with the blessings of the Almighty and with the Ganesh Vandana.

The chief guest of that artistic extravaganza was Manav Gupta, one of India’s renowned contemporary artist, founder and creative director of Arth— art for earth. Also present were Apeejay Education Society advisor Dr V S Garg and education officers NN Nayyar, DK Bedi, Anita Paul, Purnima Vohra and SK Tiwari. Colleagues from sister schools, teachers and students from all Apeejay branches and parents also attended the exhibition. The students as well as the teachers displayed a great amount of enthusiasm to highlight the various forms of art. The exhibition was divided into two parts— Primary Wing and Senior Wing. The Primary Wing students created beautiful Buddha, Madhubani, Gond, Kalamkari Madhubani and Pichwai art paintings while the Senior Wing students created magnificent masterpieces in abstract, diffusion and Madhubani art forms. They also created landscape in acrylic, oil and poster colours. In addition, they also created graphic patterns, portraits in water colours, pencil shading and Gond art.

The exhibition displayed unconventional artworks by the students. The children created these magnificent art pieces in their regular art periods. The teachers constantly guided them to design different forms of art work so that our children would remain busy in this pandemic time. Nobody will deny that this year has been extremely challenging for all of us but at Apeejay we have tried to keep our children busy in developing their creative abilities.