Delhi school events: Maxfort school organises Ecstasy 2020

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Maxfort School, Rohini, organised its annual inter-school event titled Ecstasy 2020 on a digital platform. A grand creative extravaganza, that event witnessed the participation of 29 eminent schools. It provided the perfect platform to the students to realise their dreams of innovation and imagination.

A lot of talent and innovation was showcased in that glorious event where the participants were thrilled with excitement to whittle their fate by being venturous and prove their mettle by giving their best in their respective categories. Ecstasy was the exuberant blend of the virtual and human resources. The live inauguration ceremony was a huge success. After the propitious lamp-lighting ceremony, the Ganesha Vandana added serene to the virtual assemblage. School principal Ratna Chakravarty welcomed the principals of the participating schools, guide teachers, participants and parents. Chakravarty motivated the contestants to give their best. She congratulated the talented Maxfortians who had brought laurels to school with their excellent performances in Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2019-20. The innovative categories for this magnum opus were – Gallantry Pageant for Classes 1-2, Mathtrix for Classes 3-4, Created to Create for Classes 5-6, Navaras for Classes 7-8, Roohaniyat (a solo Sufi competition) for Classes 9–10, Budding Scientist for Classes 11–12 (science stream), Reincarnation (for commerce stream) and The Voice of Truth ( for humanities stream).

The day pervaded the air with a fountain of optimism and gaiety. It also painted the canvas of perfection with the talent shown by the participants in various events. The panache replenished all with energy, enthusiasm. The school believes that the goal of education is not to increase the amount of knowledge but to make the possibilities for a child to invent and discover and to create individuals who are capable of doing new things.

MBS Int’l School, Dwarka, celebrates Ripples with zeal

MBS International School, Dwarka, organised its inter-school festival Ripples 2020 on the theme of ‘Value’ to provide an opportunity to its students to perceive beauty and value in the world. On that occasion, some theme-based activities inspired over 350 participants from around 50 schools in Delhi to explore and exhibit their imagination and creativity. The students took part in a plethora of multifarious activities such as Waltz n Whirl, Cheery Puppet-ale, Director’s Cut, etc., to name a few. The presentations and videos prepared by the students made the event an experience in itself. After the successful culmination of the festival, the school is looking forward to organising many more such interactive events in the future too.

Online exhibition at Sadhu Vaswani Int’l School for Girls, Shanti Niketan

To fuse futuristic learning and nation’s history and tradition, Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls, Shanti Niketan, hosted its annual exhibition on a virtual platform. The theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ took the viewers on a virtual tour of Incredible India to celebrate the idea of India as a nation wherein different cultural units across varied geographies coalesce and interact with each other.

The exhibition was an attempt of the students and the teachers to showcase the glorious manifestation of our nation’s diverse cuisine, music, dance, literature, festivals, painting, handicrafts, sports, sculpture and much more through their creativity, innovation and technology.

More than a thousand students took part in that virtual event and over a hundred exhibits were shown. Congratulating the staff members and students for their remarkable work, principal Santosh Vyas welcomed everyone to see the spectacular event. The principal also expressed gratitude to the members of the management committee and the parents for encouraging and supporting the students in these tough Covid-19 times. Her vision inspired not only the perseverant teachers but also the students.

The exhibition served as a channel for the students to give shape to their dreams and realize that cultural diversity is a joy which ought to be celebrated through mutual interaction and reciprocity between people of different states so that a common spirit of understanding resonates throughout the country. Keeping in mind, the ‘EK Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ theme, students made wonderful models, videos and sketches.

BBMS, Gurugram, hosts GURUGITA: A Spiritual Sojourn

‘Blue Bells Model School (BBMS), Sector 4, Gurugram, hosted ‘GURUGITA- A Spiritual Sojourn’, a perfect blend of the teachings of the Bhagavat Gita and the Gurubaani, on a virtual platform. The event was a humble effort of the students under the guidance of Hindi and Sanskrit departments. Present on that occasion were BBGS chairman Mahesh Chandra, director Saroj Suman Gulati and other members of management. Students’ presentations were woven around the theme of awakening of soul towards the righteous path. All were touched by the performances of the students.

The chairman complimented all and congratulated the school team for the wonderful effort of rooting the future citizens to the rich Indian culture and heritage. He highlighted the importance of Gurus in spiritual awakening and connecting to the Almighty. Gulati thanked the chairman for being an exceptional Guru for the last 40 years and motivating all in the new ventures. The event brought to the fore the school’s mission of providing a learning environment that encourages children to bring out the best in themselves by all-round development through the joy of learning, enduring values and the celebration of diversity.