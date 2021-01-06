Delhi school events: New Era Public School hosts inter-school event Vanijya ’20

The Commerce Department of New Era Public School, Mayapuri, hosted an inter-school event titled Vanijya 2020 on a digital platform. It comprised two competitions namely Myth-O-Management (presentation of management concepts in the form of a video) and Mock Stock (virtual trading in shares).

The event began with the address of school’s director and founder principal Usha Chopra and principal Vandana Chawla. The event saw an enthusiastic participation of over 37 schools from Delhi and adjoining areas. Myth-O-Management was adjudged by RK Mahajan and Poonam Gandhi, both renowned experts in the field of business studies.

The students’ videos were evaluated on the basis of communication ability, creativity, content and presentation. A beautiful dance performance Aigiri Nandini, which was prepared by Class 9 student Harshika Bhardwaj , was screened as the introduction of the event.

JPS, Noida, receives sanitary pad vending machine

A sanitary napkin vending machine was installed at Jagran Public School (JPS), Noida. This was done at the initiative of Rotary Club of Noida along with Jagran Interact Club.

The machine’s installation will benefit all the girl students, women workers and teachers in the school and also ensure their personal hygiene and cleanliness.

The occasion was graced by Rotary Club president Rachana Singh, school principal Dr. DK Sinha and Interact Club incharge Sangita Bishnoi. The machine was installed in their presence.

The members of the Interact Club emphasized the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in and around the area and distributed face masks and sanitizers among the class-4 employees.

They also informed them about the precautionary measures taken to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school is proud to be a part of the Interact Club, contributing its share towards community services. The Interact Club is a global organisation working selflessly for the social cause.

St. Paul’s School, Aya Nagar, organises marathon

St. Paul’s School, Aya Nagar, organised a marathon/cross-country race as part of the Fit India Movement activity as per the circular issued by the Directorate of Education .

The Fit India Movement is a nation-wide campaign that aims at encouraging people to include physical activities and sports in their everyday lives.

The race was organised for the students of Classes 6 to 8 to promote healthy life style, awareness regarding fitness and sports and to encourage them to make running a part of their daily lifestyle.

The race was held from St. Paul’s School ground to JR Royal Public School, Jaunapur, under the protocol of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was flagged off by Rev. Fr. Jason Joseph. The students’ representatives with the consent of their parents took part in it with enthusiasm and full cooperation and made it a great success.

The first position was bagged by Aniket Pawar, second by Nikunj Singh (both Class students) and third position by Mayank Singh Rajyal of Class 6. Principal Mrs. Valsamma Philip appreciated the efforts and enthusiasm of the young runners.