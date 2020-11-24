Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / HT School / Delhi school events: Padmini of Mount Olympus shines in sports event

Delhi school events: Padmini of Mount Olympus shines in sports event

That festival was a novel way to engage students in the world of innovations and also to foster curiosity. Twenty schools from the NCR and Jaipur participated in that festival.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Padmini Rao, who won multiple medals in the horse jumping competition, with her teacher. (HT)

Padmini Rao, a Class 6 student of Mount Olympus School, Sector-47, Gurugram, made her school proud with her commendable achievements in a horse jumping competition organized by Sagar Horse Riding Club, Jaipur. She set a record by winning multiple medals in the Group 2 competition. She clinched a gold medal in a horse jumping competition (80cm), a silver medal in dressage contest and two bronze medals in the jumping (80 cms) event.

School director-principal Dr Neeti C Kaushik congratulated her and her parents for the magnificent achievement and wished her a prosperous future. The school gave its hearty congratulations to Padmini and her parents. This school has always been exhibiting its outstanding performance in academics and sports. The students bring laurels and accolades to their school by participating in different competitions and winning awards.

DPS, G’gram, conducts TINKERFEST 2020

Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 45, Gurugram organised a three-day webinar-cum-online Ideation Challenge as part of the annual event titled TINKERFEST2020@DPS Gurugram, under the aegis of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

That festival was a novel way to engage students in the world of innovations and also to foster curiosity. Twenty schools from the NCR and Jaipur participated in that festival. On Day 1, a webinar was organized on the topic: ‘Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Robotics’. The basic premise of the webinar was to create an environment of collaboration and creativity among the students. Space Kidz India chief technology officer Rifath Shaarook was the keynote speaker.



Shaarook has designed the world’s lightest and first ever 3D printed cube satellite that was launched by NASA. The event commenced with director-principal Aditi Misra’s address. She talked about the importance of advancement aptitudes and encouraged the student creators to keep innovating and enhancing their ideas. Shaarook engaged the students and teachers in an interactive session with his profound knowledge and experience and enlightened the audience with ingenious ways to nurture scientific temperament.

The enriching discussion concluded with a question-answer session and an announcement of the topics for the online Ideation Challenge. The students who attended the webinar also enthusiastically participated in the online Ideation Challenge that followed.

The objective was to foster originality and imagination in young minds and inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning and physical computing in them. It was heartening to receive an overwhelming response from the young innovators in junior and senior categories. The judges for the ideation challenge were Ashish Kumar, TCS assistant manager and the Mentor of Change for Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Sandeep Kahnani, EdTech Entrepreneur and CEO and founder of Wingfotech Pvt. Ltd.

The participants as well as concerned teachers will surely carry with them a rich experience and great learning. It was a refreshingly original and pioneering approach to training and motivation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Nov 24, 2020 18:31 IST
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Nov 24, 2020 17:58 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Nov 24, 2020 16:36 IST

latest news

Teach at home: Agenda of parents of preschoolers
Nov 24, 2020 18:36 IST
Centre asks CMs to form vaccination panel, identify the vulnerable. Most say they are ready
Nov 24, 2020 18:34 IST
Local trains suspended between Kurla and Chunabhatti stations after boundary wall collapse
Nov 24, 2020 18:32 IST
Punjab school events: Bhavan Vidyalaya pupils bring books to life
Nov 24, 2020 18:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.