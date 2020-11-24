Delhi school events: Padmini of Mount Olympus shines in sports event

Padmini Rao, a Class 6 student of Mount Olympus School, Sector-47, Gurugram, made her school proud with her commendable achievements in a horse jumping competition organized by Sagar Horse Riding Club, Jaipur. She set a record by winning multiple medals in the Group 2 competition. She clinched a gold medal in a horse jumping competition (80cm), a silver medal in dressage contest and two bronze medals in the jumping (80 cms) event.

School director-principal Dr Neeti C Kaushik congratulated her and her parents for the magnificent achievement and wished her a prosperous future. The school gave its hearty congratulations to Padmini and her parents. This school has always been exhibiting its outstanding performance in academics and sports. The students bring laurels and accolades to their school by participating in different competitions and winning awards.

DPS, G’gram, conducts TINKERFEST 2020

Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 45, Gurugram organised a three-day webinar-cum-online Ideation Challenge as part of the annual event titled TINKERFEST2020@DPS Gurugram, under the aegis of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

That festival was a novel way to engage students in the world of innovations and also to foster curiosity. Twenty schools from the NCR and Jaipur participated in that festival. On Day 1, a webinar was organized on the topic: ‘Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Robotics’. The basic premise of the webinar was to create an environment of collaboration and creativity among the students. Space Kidz India chief technology officer Rifath Shaarook was the keynote speaker.

Shaarook has designed the world’s lightest and first ever 3D printed cube satellite that was launched by NASA. The event commenced with director-principal Aditi Misra’s address. She talked about the importance of advancement aptitudes and encouraged the student creators to keep innovating and enhancing their ideas. Shaarook engaged the students and teachers in an interactive session with his profound knowledge and experience and enlightened the audience with ingenious ways to nurture scientific temperament.

The enriching discussion concluded with a question-answer session and an announcement of the topics for the online Ideation Challenge. The students who attended the webinar also enthusiastically participated in the online Ideation Challenge that followed.

The objective was to foster originality and imagination in young minds and inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning and physical computing in them. It was heartening to receive an overwhelming response from the young innovators in junior and senior categories. The judges for the ideation challenge were Ashish Kumar, TCS assistant manager and the Mentor of Change for Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Sandeep Kahnani, EdTech Entrepreneur and CEO and founder of Wingfotech Pvt. Ltd.

The participants as well as concerned teachers will surely carry with them a rich experience and great learning. It was a refreshingly original and pioneering approach to training and motivation.