Delhi school events:Paschim Vihar school hosts Cultural Galore

Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, organised an event named Cultural Galore under the title ‘Show and Tell Competition (Fete de la Fraise)’ as part of an ISA action plan through virtual meeting platform Zoom.

It was held under the guidance of visionary school head Rajiv Duggal and vice principal Priya Handa who has always supported and promoted cross-cultural learning with global outlook and Indian values.

The participants from Class 6 under the mentorship of Priyanka Arora shone in their own effulgence when they used strawberries as props and dressed up in accordance with the harvest festival ‘Fete de la Fraise’, which is celebrated in France, and spoke a few lines about it. Activity in-charge Juhi and Akshim said that the activity acquainted the students with the cultural charms of the harvest festival and that they also learnt facts related to the celebration of that festival.

The entire event was a beautiful amalgamation of dramatisation, narration, colourful costumes, props, backdrops and background music.

Interact Club of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, launches Project Umeed

The Interact Club of Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, launched Project Umeed via the online meeting platform Zoom Cloud Meetings. Umeed means hope. In a world where quality education is the key to success, Project Umeed aims to impart functional literacy skills to the non-literate, economically poor members of society, starting from the students’ own neighbourhoods. The event was attended by the District Interact Chair for RID 3012 Rtn. Naman Jain.

The launch event was followed by an Open Discussion Forum for the students during which they discussed the topic titled ‘The lessons that Covid-19 has taught us’. The students showcased amazing debating skills and put forth very interesting and thought-provoking insights.

They went back with increased knowledge and a boost to their confidence. The investment in the social sector today will lead to the development of well-educated, responsible citizens in the future who will make choices keeping in mind their interests as well as the interests of the international community. Under the project, the students will be taught about various topics such as Vedic Mathematics, sustainable development, climate change and organic farming with the main focus on enhancing their public speaking skills, which will lead to their holistic development and allow them to march ahead with confidence and poise. Building upon and promoting the Sustainable Development Goal No. 4, i.e. quality education, this project is the Interact Club’s initiative towards eradicating illiteracy.

As Benjamin Franklin had rightly put it, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” In a nutshell, it is imperative to remember that ‘little drops of water make a mighty ocean.’ The Interact Club members are determined to achieve their goal.