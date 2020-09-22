Delhi school events: Ryan International school organises scholar badge ceremony

Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram, organised the scholar badge ceremony for its senior secondary wing students on a virtual platform. The ceremony highlighted the efforts put in by the school in making future leaders by instilling in them the values of self-reliance, discipline and leadership qualities. The event started with the Lord’s Prayer, reading of Bible and a special prayer .

Students welcomed the guests in different languages like Hindi, English, Bengali, Oriya and Sanskrit. The guests of Honour were INTACH Gurugram Chapter convener Major Atul Dev and inspector of directorate of revenue and intelligence Tanuj Baweja.They appreciated the students for their hard work and perseverance.

The achievers were felicitated with certificates for their excellent performances in academics and sports. Awards under various categories like leadership, confident speaker, aspiring author, super scientist, Maths master, amazing artist, rising star, star performer, music master and perfect attendance were given to them.

Students sang patriotic songs and displayed dance performances. It was a proud moment for the parents and their presence motivated the students.

School principal Peeya Sharma congratulated all the awardees and inspired them to do shine in all spheres of life with the same spirit of veracity and the will to achieve. On that occasion, Sharma also gave a message to everyone that we all should pursue our dreams and work hard towards the fulfilment of our goals.

Prayer meet organised at AMP School, Faridabad

Sewing machines were given to the women from the economically weaker section of the society ( HT Photo )

To commemorate the death anniversary of its founder chairman GL Sachdeva, Ashok Memorial Public (AMP) School, Faridabad, organised a prayer meeting. School principal Mamta Singh, vice principal Pratima Oberoi, segment incharges and coordinators of all classes paid a floral tribute to the founder chairman.

The programme started with the recitation of holy shlokas and Gayatri Mantra. Keeping in mind that the founder chairman was a great environmentalist, more than 1000 plants were distributed and many more were planted in the surrounding area of the school. Grocery, essential medicines and lunch were also provided at an old age home. In the prevailing Covid-19 situation, free masks were provided to the deprived people. Every year many social and philanthropic endeavours are undertaken by the school to pay homage to this great visionary and missionary.

This year, free health check-up and blood donation camps were postponed due to pandemic situation.

A total of 28 sewing machines were donated to the women from the economically weaker section of the society.

Twenty-two of them are the enrolled students of Mata Santosh Devi Sewing Center, which is associated with Singer sewing machine company and is run by the school trust, and six were from another centre. They were given certificates after completing their course.

GL Sachdeva was a great promoter of women empowerment. Now his legacy is well carried by his son and school chairman Vinod Sachdeva. Also present on that auspicious occasion were Shri Prem Sagar, Pramod Sachdeva, manager Geeta Sachdeva and her son Prateesh Sachdeva and daughter-in-law Sanchi Sachdeva.

1st virtual Annual event held at JKPS, Shalimar Bagh

Different activities were organised during the inter-school event ( HT Photo )

Jaspal Kaur Public School (JKPS), Shalimar Bagh, celebrated its first virtual inter-school annual extravaganza, Jaspalian Arcade – 2020. Comprising a plethora of activities, that event provided a platform to all young learners to realize their potential in different domains. As many as 300 students from 25 schools of Delhi-NCR took part in it. Events like Grundge to Gadget, Biz Street, Candid Camera, Digital Travelogue, Math-o-Gamic, Radio Show, Taal se mile Taal, Andaz e Sufi, Nritya Abhirang etc were held. Participants were given participatory certificates. Indraprastha World School, Paschim Vihar and GD Goenka Public School, Model Town were the joint winners.

Mosaic 2020 held at BMVB ASMa, Greater Kailash-2

Balvantray Mehta Vidya Bhawan (BMVB) ASMA Greater Kailash-2 (Second Shift), organised the MOSAIC 2020: The Socio-Science Fair on an online platform due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Conducted under the guidance and supervision of social science HOD Gaurav Kumar and science HOD Tushar Bharadwaj, the event witnessed a participation of a large number of students. It was also attended by principal Vandana Baberwal and other dignitaries of the school. The purpose of e-MOSAIC was to bring awareness about various scientific as well as social issues.

Students showcased their skills in an array of activities such as poster making, slogan writing, rangoli making, recitation, science disquisition, debate, role play, BRICS summit held under two categories KVIzania (Quiz) and Exhibition of Social Science and Science Models.

Students of Classes 9 to 12 made that event a grand success. School director Group Capt SC Bahri blessed the students and staff for the success of MOSAIC 2020.