Delhi school events: SMGS organises international tech festival

St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec School (SMGS), Meera Bagh, organised Geek-a-Hertz 2020: An Annual International Tech Fest wherein the students got an opportunity to showcase their skills in an array of inter-school technology-based competitions. The young enthusiasts exhibited excellent performances during the event and brought laurels to their institution. Anchita Bhutani of Class 11 bagged the first position in the ‘Minicomp Wizards’ event wherein the participants had to think out of the box and create something using the Arduino Board.

Sunidhi Pareek of Class 12 bagged the third position in Surprise! event wherein the participants were judged on the basis of how they react when put under pressure situations along with their reactions towards the competition. The event gave the students an insight into the vast world of technology and the potential that it holds to bring about a dramatic change to the world. American educator, author, and public speaker David Warlick has rightly said, “We need technology in every classroom and in the hands of every student and teacher because it is the pen and paper of our time, and it is the lens through which we experience much of our world.”

It is true that technology gives the quietest student a voice and Edtech Platforms and competitions certainly provide the students with a chance to voice their innate skills.

Mount Columbus, Dakshinapuri, hosts Umeed

Mount Columbus School, Dakshinpuri, celebrated its 10th Annual Night event titled ‘Umeed’’ with great enthusiasm. Annual Day is an integral part of the school’s activities. It is an occasion of celebrations, felicitation, feast and festivities when students present not only their wonderful performances but also are honoured for their curricular and co-curricular achievements.

Upendra Puri was the guest of honour. He stated that he felt highly honored and elated to be part of the school’s virtual event. The event commenced with the lightning of the ceremonial lamp by principal Aditi Roy and the co-ordinators. Roy presented the school’s annual report of the session 2020-21. The cultural extravaganza started with the Ganesh Vandana by the students of Class 9. After the spectacular performance put up by the young Columbians, meritorious students were awarded with the virtual trophies during the prize distribution ceremony.

The programme was based on the theme ‘Fighting with Corona’ in which the students dressed up in different attires according to the theme and enthralled the audience with their marvellous presentation. The chairman appreciated the students, teachers and the management for conducting the programme in such a grand manner. He lauded the vision and the relentless hard put in by the students and their mentors for presenting such a programme. The programme culminated with the singing of the national anthem.

Dwarka school hosts discussion on pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the inter-connected nature of the world. No one is safe until everyone is safe. It is only by acting in solidarity that one can overcome the devastating impact of the virus. Keeping this in mind, the Primary wing of The Indian Heights School, Dwarka, organised a panel discussion on topics ‘Combating the Pandemic’ and ‘Taking the ‘Revolutionary Road to New Normal’. The discussion aimed at improving the critical thinking skills of the students helped them acquire better poise, speech delivery, and public speaking skills.

The event commenced with a cultural programme. The chief guest on that occasion was director Deepa Kumar while Mona Singh, principal of The Maurya Girls School was the special guest.

The students represented the different nations of the world and spoke on the global issues. School principal Archana Narain congratulated the students for conducting the panel discussion. School headmistress Meghna Dungrakoti appreciated the efforts put in by the students in presenting the talk show and sharing their views and voicing their opinions on the theme.