Delhi school events: SMGSSS organises inter-school online event Sparkle

Keeping in mind the fact that every child is gifted in a unique way, St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec. School (SMGSSS), Meera Bagh, organised a virtual inter-school event titled Sparkle to provide a wonderful platform to such kids to showcase their hidden talent.

On that occasion, two competitions namely Story Narration and Character Dramatisation were organised for the students. It was simply a feast for the budding literary champions from different schools across Delhi.

The participating schools were: St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec School, Meera Bagh, St. Mark’s Sr. Sec. Public School, Meera Bagh, Magic Beanstalk Janakpuri, Hillwoods Academy, Apeejay School, Pitampura, Hansraj Model School, Delhi Public School, Rohini, KR Mangalam, Paschim Vihar, Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Ashok Vihar, Rukmini Devi Public School and Magic Beanstalk, Meera Bagh.

The event started with the inauguration ceremony presenting glimpses of ‘Sparkle 2019-2020’. All the participants were wished the best of luck for their performances. Since time immemorial, storytelling has been an integral part of one’s childhood. It’s the stories that give wings to our imagination and take us to places beyond the boundaries of our physical world and into the land of fairies, dragons and wishing trees. The little story tellers won everyone’s heart and were applauded.

The students exquisitely dressed up like their favourite characters for the Character Dramatisation competition. The young enthusiasts armed with their props came forth with wonderful characters. Their confidence, enactment and costumes were appreciated by everyone. The event ended on a graceful note and a momentous day came to a blissful end. It was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone..

ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, conducts special online assembly

ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, conducted a special online assembly to celebrate the day when India became the part of the United Nations (UN) in 1945. India is a founding member of the UN.

On June 26, 1945, India was among 50 countries to sign the UN Charter and later joined the UN after ratifying the UN Charter on October 30 that year.

Rajiv Chandran, officer incharge, UNIC for India and Bhutan, graced the occasion as main speaker, The event started with a soulful classical dance performance. An enlightening PowerPoint presentation was shown by the children. It had all the information on the mission and work of the UN guided by the purposes and principles contained in its founding charter. A mock UN Summit was also held on the issue of Covid challenges. Children acted as delegates from different countries and they elucidated on how their respective countries were combating the deadly virus and the measures those are taking to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. The day concluded with a motivating and touching dance performance depicting hope. Principal Swarnima Luthra addressed the students. Middle Wing incharge Sushma Kalia proposed a vote of thanks.