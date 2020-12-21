Delhi school events: Success Day held at Maharaja Agarsain School

Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Ashok Vihar believes in encouraging its learners by cheering and sharing the glory of their achievements. The pandemic did not dampen the spirit to celebrate thus, Success Day Celebrations were organised virtually for lasses from primary to senior secondary level.

The aim was to applaud and felicitate winners and achievers, toppers and those who showed a marked improvement in their result or did well in co-curricular areas. The event, titled Zenith was held with parents being the honoured guests.

Ganesh Vandana provided an auspicious start to the programme followed by laudatory words by the Principal. Students who scored above 90% marks in any of the subjects were awarded with Scholars Badges. Star Badges were conferred on those who scored above 90% marks in all the subjects. Achievers’ badges were grabbed by those who showed improvement in academics. Regularity Badges were also awarded to students who had 100% attendance. It was a proud moment for all stake holders as beaming parents presented certificates to their wards and pinned badges. The class teachers were happy to oblige with felicitous words for their students during the awarding ceremony. The programme was interspersed with stellar performances by the students who rejoiced in the achievements of their own and of others.

Pawan Gupta, President AWS, was all praise for the Principal Punam Gupta and the staff for the phenomenal event which concluded with motivational speeches by the respective Wing Coordinators. The students, teachers and parents thanked the management and Principal of the school for hosting the event virtually despite all the odds and giving the achievers a reason to cheer once again.

Little Flowers Public Sr. Sec., Shahdara wins silver medal

Students of Little Flowers Public Sr. Sec. School, Shivaji Park, Shahdara are champions whose victorious performance demonstrates their team spirit and persistence. With the five S’s of sports training: stamina, speed, strength, skill and spirit, nine students participated in Volleyball Under-17 group in the 5th National Youth Traditional Games 2020, Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Tushar Vats, Kunal Sharma, Abhay Singh, Vaibhav Atrey, Abhay Pratap Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Vansh Ojha, Shivam Garg, Nikunj Pradhan participated in Under-17 boys category and got second position and also silver medals.

The winners and the coach Brajpal Rajput were appreciated by the school management for their momentous achievements.