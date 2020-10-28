Delhi school events: This St Columba’s student is passionate about playing music

“I am only myself when I have a guitar in my hands” -- this quote of English musician and song writer George Harrison befittingly describes John Alexander, a Class 11 student of St. Columba’s School, New Delhi. Although playing instruments wasn’t something that he always wanted to do but the presence of a musician brother instilled in him the idea of trying his hand at it. Today, he shines as a ‘gifted vocalist-cum-guitarist’ playing other instruments like harmonica, keyboard, piano, saxophone and recorder.

This fifth grader in the London Trinity Examination has proved no grade levels of music examinations can box his voracious appetite for playing the guitar and scaling his amazing talent. John has embellished his musical journey along with his brother by performing at the YMCA Christmas Concerts, Mozart Choir of Austrian Cultural Forum, Delhi Doordarshan’s Kids Island, the Inter-school Music Festival held at The British School in New Delhi, National Day programmes of foreign embassies in New Delhi, award and graduation ceremonies of his own school and church as well as in other outdoor functions.

He performed with Czech violin maestro Jaroslav Sveceny in a concert held at the Czech embassy along with his brother Steve Alexander. John visited Germany for a cultural exchange programme wherein he won a gold medal in the western vocal and a silver medal in the western solo instrumental in the International Music Festival of YMCA. During this Covid-19 pandemic, he paired with Steve and composed and launched a song on the theme Fault of Corona which has been sent to the radio TV Slovenija in Slovenia. This young music master can be reached at Alex Brothers Music on YouTube for his performances on contemporary music.

Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar, organises inter-school virtual event E-Confluence 2020

Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar, organised an inter-school event E-Confluence 2020 on a virtual platform. The theme of the event was ‘Positivity in Negativity is Creativity’. Melanges of intellectual and creative activities were held for the students on that occasion. The event opened the world of fiction, drama, business, calculations and technology to the guests and students.

It started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Melodious voice of Vishnu Arora touched the heart of the audience while Suyash Bengani invoked Lord Ganesha to seek blessings of the god. Guneet Kaur mesmerised everyone with her graceful dance movements.

An array of 34 competitive events were organised in which students not only from schools across Delhi NCR but also from other states also participated. Students enthralled the audience with their scintillating performances. The world of fairy tale came alive through the event titled Beauty of Fables. The students of the different schools expressed their views confidently by debating on various issues. Their (students’) performances in these competitions reflected their journey from beginners to talented and skilled speakers, writers and artists.

The audience enjoyed different dance forms presented by the participants. Vibrant costumes, graceful movements and beautiful props brought out the essence of the country. The participants showcased their innovativeness and creativity through science, maths and computers science activities. They applied their reasoning and spontaneity to bag the prizes.

The guests and judges applauded the diverse talents exhibited by the young enthusiastic participants. That event once again corroborated the school’s commitment to denounce compartmentalized learning and create opportunities for making connections across disciplines.

The event ended with a vote of thanks proposed for the judges. The participants and guests enjoyed the event as it was a unique experience for them.