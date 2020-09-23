Delhi schools offset curbs, advance on virtual path

Teachers of SDPS, East Punjabi Bagh, hosts STEAM 2020

The educators of SD Public School (SDPS), East Punjabi Bagh, organised a mega event titled STEAM 2020 wherein the students of the host school excelled in various fields under the supervision of its chairman Dayal Chand Garg, principal Umesh Kumar Chhikara and manager Gopal Krishan Gupta. The host school performed well in fields like oratory, literature, art and craft, vocal and instrumental music, photography, dance, mathematics, sports, drawing and painting. Undeterred by the Covid-19, the students took part in these inter-school contests and were adjudged the best by the host schools. Seventeen clubs from every field designed a bouquet of activities to choose from. Sketching designing, debating, quizzing and many other contests were organised. Held in three categories namely Classes 1-2, 3-5 and 6-8, these activities were designed to promote healthy competition and team spirit. The events were organised online over a week’s time. In the end, a mega appreciation ceremony was a colourful event organised on MS teams.

Anya Kathpalia of AFBBS, Lodhi Colony, amplifies women’s concerns

Anya Kathpalia is the founder of non-profit website hersuccessbits.com ( HT Photo )

Anya Kathpalia from Air Force Bal Bharti School (AFBBS), Lodi Colony, who scored 97.8% in this year’s CBSE Class 10 board examination, is the founder of non-profit website hersuccessbits.com, which brings to the limelight the voices of diverse women from across the globe. Today, Anya’s website has stories from all around the world -- Tokyo, Milan, Lancashire, Los Angeles, Germany, Singapore, London, Australia and more.

The 15-year-old school topper is contributing to society with commitment. In these tough Covid-19 times, she is working on a big project named Jagriti, which aims to make women of the marginalised communities digitally literate and helps women entrepreneurs run their small-scale business online.

For this project, she has raised more than ₹1 lakh. She organises interactive sessions on digital literacy with these women and gives them smartphones at the end of the sessions. The National e-Governance Division of the Government of India has felicitated her with a letter of appreciation for the initiative of her website and gender sensitisation work in accordance with the Digital India programme.

Anya, who has attended various conferences, was invited as a guest speaker at the Women Economic Forum 2019 during which she was honoured with the ‘Young Leaders Achieving a Better World for All’ award. She read a paper on ‘Women and the Digital Platform’ at an international conference titled ‘The 21st century Indian Woman Representations and Expressions’ held at PGDAV College, University of Delhi, last year.

In addition, her blogs have been featured on prestigious platforms such as UN Women and Unesco’s Voices of Youth websites. She has been interviewed as a young social entrepreneur by digital platforms such as The Neha Tripathi Talk show and antwak.com. She is fluent in English, Hindi and French. Last year, she cleared a proficiency level French diploma course. She likes investing her time in trying out new things and stepping out of her comfort zone. She believes time management, commitment, perseverance and passion are the reasons behind her success. She intends to pursue computer science, develop her website further and to contribute towards nation-building.

Events galore held at MPS, Shalimar Bagh

The students vowed to treat physical fitness as the first requisite of happiness ( HT Photo )

The students of Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, participated in a plethora of events such as Surya Namaskar ( a practice in yoga) , aerobics and other sports activities on the occasion of the National Sports Day. School principal Alka Kapur administered the fitness oath to the students to instil a healthy lifestyle in them on the lines of the motto of the Fit India Freedom Run. It is rightly said that a healthy brain needs a healthy body. The event concluded with a vow taken by all to treat physical fitness as the first requisite of happiness.

Investiture ceremony held at Ahlcon Int’l School, Mayur Vihar

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, organised its virtual investiture ceremony which was graced by its director Dr. Ashok Pandey, principal Sanjay Yadav, senior school HM Puneet Duggal, primary HM Anju Gupta, middle school AHM Sunita Rajiv and other dignitaries. The Ahlcon torchbearers comprising humble House appointees and council members were accorded a special welcome. Administering the oath to the council and house members, Yadav expressed his pride in witnessing the crescendo of their journey. He urged them to bear the baton with honesty. Student council president Akshara Nair gave her first acceptance speech with humility. Pandey lauded the students for their hard work and wished them good luck for future endeavours. A vote of thanks was proposed by vice presidents Sachin Sharma and Arushi Rajwar.