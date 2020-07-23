Sections
DPS Chandigarh children pledge to save water

They were made to realise the importance of water and understand various measures that can be adopted for its conservation.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Little water saviours expressed their concern regarding water conservation.

The British Council’s ISA activity ‘Water – The Life Saviour’ was taken up with the children of Class 2 of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh.

They were made to realise the importance of water and understand various measures that can be adopted for its conservation. The activities included various interactive presentations, discussion sessions, modules, and online games.

Students enjoyed reciting various poems on water. They also learnt about nations that are battling water scarcity.

Furthermore, the little water saviours expressed their concerns regarding water conservation through posters carrying meaningful slogans and write-ups.



They also participated in a show and tell activity suggesting ways and means to reduce water wastage.

Students took a pledge to save water and check wastage of the important resource. The month-long online learning activity was quite fruitful and another step towards creating responsible citizens of tomorrow.

