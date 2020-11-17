Fitness Mantra: ‘Yoga, aerobic workout keep me physically active while at home’

Each new day is a new opportunity for you to improve yourself. Take it and make the most of it. You do it because making yourself proud is one of the best feelings in the world. Everyday is another chance to get stronger, eat better, live wealthier and to be the best version of yourself.

Physical fitness is a habit which all of us must have as it is one of the ways by which you can live a long and happier lifestyle. During this pandemic we cannot go out to play in parks, sports complexes and can’t go to gyms, but all of us can still do a lot of physical activities at home like yoga, aerobics workout like Zumba and some dance forms. In the beginning, I was really happy that I saw myself as a free bird who has nothing to do just sit ideal and enjoy the lockdown period.

But when months passed by, l thought that I should start doing physical activities at home so that my body is not affected due to this pandemic situation because sitting at home idle and eating delicious food can make us fatter day by day. So, keeping this in mind I and my family decided to do physical exercise like yoga every day in the morning. After a few days, my younger brother and I were getting bored of doing the same exercises daily, so we decided to play football and do Zumba from the next day which gave us fun. We are still physical fitness. At the end, I would say that this pandemic is stopping our lives but these hard days will make us stronger. Hopefully, We can check the spread of the virus till a vaccine is developed to stop it.